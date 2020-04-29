Editor’s note: This story is part of an Independent Tribune series titled "Senior Spotlight" on high school athletes who are currently missing their senior seasons because of the novel coronavirus.
HARRISBURG – When the 2020 girls soccer season was cut short last month, Emma Wakeman was doing what she normally does.
Shutting people down.
The Hickory Ridge senior goalkeeper was at the top of her game, posting nine saves – with four shutouts – to help keep the Ragin’ Bulls unbeaten (3-0-1) while facing some of the top teams in Cabarrus, Union and Mecklenburg counties. There was good reason to believe that a run for the Southwestern 4A Conference title was quite possible, not to mention a deep postseason run.
Then, Gov. Roy Cooper closed the state’s public schools, and the N.C. High School Athletic Association canceled the season. Wakeman and her teammates were left only to imagine what could have been.
One thing the Ragin’ Bulls have been able to count on during her time at Hickory Ridge is strong play from Wakeman.
As a freshman, Wakeman played multiple positions in the field and helped Hickory Ridge finish second in the South Piedmont 3A Conference to longtime powerhouse Cox Mill. The next year, the Bulls moved up a classification and joined the SW4A, with Wakeman shifting to goalkeeper.
She was, well, dominant.
As a sophomore, Wakeman had a mind-blowing 140 saves, an average of 6.4 saves per game, and Hickory Ridge’s only league losses came to champion Myers Park. Last season, as a junior, Wakeman had “only” 53 saves – still a very impressive number – and was ready to have her best campaign in this, her final year before matriculating to UNC Charlotte to play for the 49ers.
Recently, Wakeman had a question-and-answer session with the Independent Tribune, during which she discussed things like how state-mandated stay-at-home order has affected her and how the best game she’s ever played came in a defeat.
How have things been for you since the COVID-19 halted the season?
Obviously, it’s very disappointing, because our team started out really well. We started out undefeated, and we hadn’t conceded a single goal, so it looked promising for the rest of conference play. But unfortunately we got cut a little short, which is so disappointing for me and the other seniors.
But I’ve been trying to remain positive, especially since I have a college season to hopefully look forward to. So I’ve been trying to train and do all I can to get ready for that.
How do you train under the current circumstances?
Before COVID-19, I trained regularly at a CrossFit gym in Charlotte called Ultimate Athlete, and they have been sending out at-home workouts for all of the athletes there. So I try to do those every day. I run in my neighborhood and try to get touches on the ball in my back yard as much as I can.
How did you get into CrossFit?
I started doing CrossFit my freshman year. In my freshman year, I didn’t play in the goal in high school. I was a field player, so I knew that had to amp up the level of fitness in order to try and play on the field, so I started to do CrossFit to give myself a little bit of an extra edge in that. But I also started doing it because I was starting my recruitment to play in college. I know that in order to play in college, you have to be fit first. So I wanted to try and give myself a head start for all of that?
How tough is crossfit compared to other training methods?
It was definitely tough at first. But it’s rewarding when I get to see the results. My times are faster, I’m lifting more.
How long have you been playing soccer?
I started playing rec soccer when I was 4. Then I started playing club soccer in third grade.
Did you play any other sports before you started focusing on soccer?
I played rec basketball, and I played basketball in middle school. I thought basketball was fun, and I played a little bit of softball, too. But it was very, very early that I realized that softball was NOT what I wanted to do.
Does a person need a different type of mentality to be a goalkeeper?
Yeah, I think the hardest thing when it comes to the mentality is this: When someone in front of you messes up, they’ve got another person behind them to fix their mistake. But if I mess up, then it costs us a goal. So I had to learn that mistakes are going to happen and that they’re OK. Even if you’re in the championship and you let in a goal, they’re going to happen.
So I had to learn that I had to keep moving forward. To brush off every mistake and learn from it, but keep going.
How tall are you, and does that help you or hurt you as a keeper?
I am 5 (foot) 6, so I’m on the shorter end of the goalkeepers. But I think it just motivates me, because when I was training, all I would hear was, ‘You might be too short’ or ‘You might not get this ball because your height is hindering you.’ So that just motivates me to work on things like my vertical (leap) or work on high-ball situations, so that I don’t have to look at an excuse or coaches can’t look at me and immediately mark me as ‘too short.’
What’s the best game you’ve ever played as a keeper?
(Laughs.)
The scoreline is going to sound a little bad.
(Laughs harder.)
In my sophomore year, we played Myers Park at Myers Park, and we lost 4-nil. But I remember that I worked so hard to keep the balls out of the net. I had (18) saves, which is a lot for a high school game. I was really proud of myself because I never gave up. Even after the balls went into the net, I just tried to do as much as I could for my team.
How excited are you about UNC Charlotte?
I’m very excited. They’re a growing program, they’re on the rise. My class is one of the biggest incoming classes they’ve ever had. There’s 14 girls in our class, which is insane. But the good thing is four of the girls are very local. I’ve played with three of them on club (with the Charlotte Independence) recently. (Central Cabarrus’ Kylie Morin, Cox Mill’s Sydney Smith and Hough’s Lea Wissell).
It’s exciting to meet new girls and also have those girls that you’re close friends with. And I just can’t wait to play under coach (John) Cullen, because I’ve known his daughter, Reagan, for a long time. He’s an amazing person, and he’s an amazing coach. I cannot wait to begin playing college soccer.
What do you like to do when you’re not playing soccer?
I really enjoy theater. I’ve been doing theater in high school for the past four years. I was in this musical last year (‘Little Shop of Horrors’), and I was supposed to be in the school musical this year (‘The Little Mermaid’).
(Theater) is just something I can do that’s different from the intensity of soccer. It’s a place where I can have fun and laugh.
And recently, I’ve really gotten into cooking and home. My mom and I like to watch cooking shows together. That’s been really nice.
Who’s the most famous person you’ve ever met?
(Laughs.)
OK, I’m not going to say I’ve ever met this person. But Charlotte has this thing where they bring in the professional teams to play in the stadiums. This summer, my favorite pro team, the Arsenal, came, and all those players were there. Megan Rapinoe actually came and was in Charlotte for that game. So I’ll say, by association, Megan Rapinoe is the most famous person I’ve ever met.
If you could have dinner with anyone famous, who would it be?
Probably Michelle Obama. She’s really inspiring to me. I just think she’d be such a nice person to talk to.
Do you have any superstitions?
Before every game, I have to put on my right sock first, then my left sock. Then, I put in my right shin guard, then my left shin guard. And then I switch it up and put on my left shoe, then right shoe. And I tie right shoe, then the left shoe.
It’s a little complicated, but it hasn’t steered me wrong.
If you put on something out of order, do you have to start all over again? Or do you just switch it right away and keep going?
I’d probably have to start all over again. It has to be perfect.
What’s your favorite place to eat?
I really like Olive Garden. You can’t go wrong with Olive Garden bread sticks.
Do you have a favorite song?
‘Say So’ by Doja Cat.
In times like these, when things are getting you down, it’s just a nice, peppy, fun song. And it makes me feel happy.
If you were stranded on a desert island, what are three things you would have to have with you?
A boat with a motor, a cell phone with a large reach of data, and a bag of food.
Who do you most admire?
My mother (Shawnee). She’s a professor at UNC Charlotte, so she’s always pushed me to be better at my academics and also better in my sports. She really inspires me.
If you could have one super power, what would it be?
I don’t why, but I’ve always wanted to fly. I think being able to fly would be so cool.
If you were Queen of the World, what’s one thing you would do?
I would give every senior their senior year back.
