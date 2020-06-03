Editor’s note: This story is part of an Independent Tribune series titled "Senior Spotlight" on high school athletes who are currently missing their senior seasons because of the novel coronavirus.
CONCORD – Patience Stover was flying high.
Early in the spring, Stover had just gotten back in town from an awesome vacation to the Bahamas, and she was tanned, rested, and ready to complete her senior season with the Northwest Cabarrus softball team with gusto.
Then, a fierce curveball came for the hard-hitting Stover: The season was being stopped because of COVID-19. The hope was that the state would allow spring sports to continue the following month. But as the Trojans took the field amid impromptu Senior Night ceremonies that mid-March day, there was an ominous feeling permeating their dugout.
It turns out their feelings of doubt were warranted, as the season eventually was cancelled altogether.
“It ended up being our last game – forever,” the 18-year-old Stover recalled. “At the end, we were all just crying.
“It’s been really hard because you look forward to doing what you love all year, especially with softball being at the end of the year. It’s the only sport that I play, and I’ve played it since I was 8 years old. I practiced almost every day preparing to have a great senior season. And then you get there, and it just gets taken away so fast, and you just don’t have anything anymore.”
That’s not really the case for Stover, who’d already taken steps to prepare for her post-athletic Trojan life. She’d been accepted to the college of her dreams, and she’d already decided to set aside softball for at least a year so she could better pursue the career of her dreams.
In addition, softball in the summer hasn’t been entirely ruled out. There’s still a chance that Stover’s travel team, Dirt Devils Elite based out of Statesville, could play in some tournaments before she heads to Cullowhee for her freshman year.
In a recent question-and-answer session with the Independent Tribune, Stover talked about her promising future and her thoughts on a number of other topics.
So what have you been doing for the past few months?
Since I’m a senior, we don’t have to do all the schoolwork, but my dad (Jason) has been pushing me to do all that. So I’ve been trying to stay caught up with my work. I’ve actually been trying to help my neighbors with dog walking and that type of stuff because some of them still have to work. And I’ve been practicing as much as I can. Whenever I am actually able to go back and play, I want to be able to do my best and make the most out of the time I have left before I go to college in August.
What’s next for you after this summer?
Western Carolina is a school I’ve been wanting to go to for a long time, and I got accepted there at the start of the school year. I’m going to major in biology, but they have a pre-veterinary program, and I want to get into that and eventually go on to veterinary school.
Will you be playing softball for the Catamounts?
As far as this year, I’m not playing softball because I really want to focus on my education. But we’re going to see where that goes after this year, and hopefully I can get into it.
Do you know the story of how you got the name Patience?
Every time I’ve asked, (my parents) never had a big story behind it. The most I’ve ever gotten from them is that they named me after what they really wanted me to be and they just liked it.
Do you think the name fits you?
I think everybody has certain moments where they get a little out of hand. But I think, for the most part, I’m pretty patient all the time.
What’s your favorite movie?
‘The Hate You Give.’
What’s your favorite song?
‘River’ by Leon Bridges.
What one word describes you?
Motivated.
Without going into a lot, I’ve been through a lot of stuff recently in the most important years of my life, and I think that I’ve really fought through. I’ve done so well in school, and I’ve become what I believe to be a really good softball player. I’ve practiced, I’ve studied all the time, I’ve gotten to where I want to be, and I believe that I will continue to go where I want to go with my studies.
How did you get interested in becoming a vet? Do you have a lot of pets?
I actually only have one dog, but we’ve always had dogs around ever since I was little. I’ve always been interested in animals. Even with the human body, I’ve always been interested in how things work. I really like how different things function in the body and how everything just works together. And if I can help animals at the same time, it’d just be really interesting to me.
What’s the scariest animal you’ve ever handled?
I’ve never really handled an ostrich, but I’ve been around a few of them, and I don’t really like them. I was actually bitten by an ostrich when I was, like, 5, so that’s probably why I don’t like them.
The one animal that I’ve handled that scared me was a snake. I do not like snakes, either. When I was about 10, one of my friends had this snake and wanted me to hold it. I was like, ‘Sure, why not?’ Then it started crawling up my arm, and it just really freaked me out.
What inspires you?
My dad is my biggest inspiration in my life. He’s always fought so hard, and he’s made a better life for himself. Now he’s so successful, and he really pushes me to be the best that I can be. So far, I think it’s working.
What are your interests outside of softball?
I like to help people around my neighborhood, and I like to do community service. A lot of that is animal-related. I like to help (veterinarians) around me, and I go to this place that has cats for adoption and clean up around there.
If you could have a super power, what would you choose?
I’d want to be super strong. Being a girl, people just always assume that you’re not as strong. Guys, specifically, always assume that. But in softball, it definitely would be pretty cool to be strong all the time.
What’s your favorite softball memory?
Last year, we were actually getting shut out by a team, and I hit a home run that was the only hit we got. It felt like I really accomplished something by doing that.
What advice would you give 8-year-old Patience Stover?
‘Don’t worry so much about what’s going to happen in the future but rather take the time to work on what you already have right in front of you.’
I think I’ve spent most of my life thinking about what I was going to do when I grew up instead of just perfecting everything that I was doing right then. I wish I had done it differently.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
I hope to be out of veterinary school by then and actually being a real vet. I’d like to be working in a practice with plans of getting my own practice. I’d really like to open my own vet clinic and be able to help a bunch of people and offer jobs to other people, too.