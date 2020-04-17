Editor’s note: This story is part of an Independent Tribune series titled "Senior Spotlight" on high school athletes who are currently missing their senior seasons because of the novel coronavirus.
MOUNT PLEASANT – Joey Sisinyak was on a path for perfection.
Competing for the Mount Pleasant boys tennis team, Sisinyak, a senior, had never experienced a season that didn’t end with the Tigers walking away with the Rocky River 2A/3A Conference championship.
What’s more, Sisinyak had never lost a singles match in conference play during his first three seasons, and Mount Pleasant coach Elizabeth Webb said he was looking good in the early portions of the Tigers’ 2020 campaign.
But then the coronavirus pandemic struck the world, and the N.C. High School Athletic Association was forced to suspend play for its member schools until at least May 18.
Sisinyak’s chances for a fourth consecutive team title and a career undefeated mark in RRC singles matches were doused, and there’s uncertainty about when and if the season actually will resume.
For now, Sisinyak’s individual match record is frozen at 25-0. While that’s certainly and impressive feat, he’s fearful he won’t get a chance to improve on that mark, and that’s made the quietest moments of the nationwide self-quarantine harder to handle.
“My goal was to go undefeated in conference all four years in a row, but I didn’t get the chance to play my last season,” Sisinyak said. “That’s probably been the toughest thing about all this.”
During a question-and-answer session with the Independent Tribune this week, Sisinyak talked about his climb from being the Tigers’ No. 6 player all the way to the No. 1 spot, as well as numerous other topics.
How have you spent most of your time over the past month?
It’s been pretty boring. You can’t do much, but I’ve been trying to stay active, whether that’s playing tennis or a different sport. I play basketball with my friends sometimes. Just small groups. My best friend, (fellow Mount Pleasant tennis player Gavin Hinson) he lives across the street from me, so normally I just go down there. Me and Gavin also go down to the school to play tennis, but we can’t get big groups of people to go.
Has tennis always been something you loved?
I actually played baseball at first, T-ball, and I played baseball all through middle school. I didn’t play for the school, but I played travel and AAU ball. I knew I wasn’t going to be good enough for it in high school, so I decided to take tennis lessons in the summer of my eighth-grade year at the Concord Sportscenter with a good coach, Coach Mark (Allen).
My dad (Tom) played tennis in college at The Citadel, so it kind of fell into my hands.
What were those early days of tennis like?
They were tough, because I didn’t really know what I was doing, and I’m kind of competitive. I don’t like to lose. But I gave it all my time, and eventually I picked it up. But it was tough at first.
When did you start to realize you were pretty good at tennis?
Probably after my freshman year, when I didn’t lose in conference. That was kind of a wake-up call that I could take this somewhere.
You spent your first two seasons as Mount Pleasant’s No. 6 player. What was it like when you moved up to No. 2 singles?
The competition was definitely a lot tougher, but it was a lot more fun. I kind of wanted more competition.
How proud of you for never having lost a conference singles match?
I think that was my biggest accomplishment. I didn’t have that goal from the start, but after my freshman year, I realized that was my goal. At first, my goal was just to make the team and start. But after realizing I could do more than that, that’s when I set higher goals, higher standards for myself.
Who’s your favorite tennis player?
(Australian) Nick Kyrgios. I like him because he’s flashy. He doesn’t have the best mouth, but he’s flashy and fun to watch.
Are you a flashy yourself?
As much as possible. (Laughs.)
What do you do that’s flashy?
Well, I guess I’m not THAT flashy. (Kyrgios) just gets into the match, and I like to do that also. After a good point, acknowledge yourself.
How would you describe yourself off the court? Are you a little flashy there, too?
Yes, to an extent. Not overly flashy, where I like to stand out. I definitely don’t like to stand out. I think I’m more stylish than flashy. I just like expensive clothes and stuff like that.
What’s the most you’ve personally paid for an article of clothing?
I’ve paid $300 for a Supreme Backpack. (Chuckles.)
That must be a pretty cool backpack!
(Laughs.) It’s pretty standard, but that’s just a hobby of mine.
What other things are you interested in away from tennis?
I hang out with my friends a lot when I’m not in school, but I can’t do that right now. So I’ve been fishing.
How long have you been into fishing?
Pretty much all my life, because my uncle (Joe Sisinyak) lives in Alaska, and we go up there and fish. Most of the people in my family grew up fishing, so it was something at a young age I was taught to do, and I enjoy it.
Are you named after your uncle?
I’m named after my grandpa. My real name is Mark – Mark Joseph Sisinyak. But I go by Joey. That’s just what I’ve been called, and I never decided to be called Mark.
Who are your role models?
My grandfather and my dad. My grandfather was a general in the Army. He graduated from West Point. My dad is where I think I get my interest in business, because that’s what he does for a living. I want to strive to be like him in the future. I want to be successful like him.
I also really admire my mom (Tina Suther). She has supported my tennis career by taking me to every practice and picking me up before I got my license, and she was my biggest supporter.
Do you come from a military family?
Yes. My dad was a colonel in the Army, and, of course, my grandfather was a general. And then I’ve had multiple family members in the military. Right now, my cousin’s in the Air Force.
Are you interested in joining the military, too?
I’ve considered it, but I’m going to (East Carolina University) and getting a degree in operations and supply chain management. And I’m getting a minor in either business management or finance.
What’s your dream vacation spot?
I’d like to go to Puerto Rico. I think that would be cool.
What food have you never eaten but would really like to try?
I’ve tried most seafoods, but I’ve never eaten Octopus. I’d really like to try that.
PlayStation or Xbox?
Xbox.
Android or iPhone?
iPhone. That was my first cellular phone, an iPhone 4. So I just went up the list, and right now I have an iPhone X.
What really makes you happy?
Family and friends. And tennis. If I’m having a bad day and I play tennis, it really helps.
What makes you really sad?
When I think about my granddad, because he passed away my seventh-grade year. He lived in Asheville when I was little. And then, as I got older, he moved to Knoxville, Tennessee.
If you could have dinner with anyone, past or present, who would it be?
Probably my granddad. Or maybe LeBron James or Michael Jordan.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
Hopefully, with a full-time job. I’m not sure what industry, but definitely some business job.
