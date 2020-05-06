Editor’s note: This story is part of an Independent Tribune series titled "Senior Spotlight" on high school athletes who are currently missing their senior seasons because of the novel coronavirus.
CONCORD – Justin Davis is fast and athletic.
Over the past few years, the Concord Spider has proven to be one of the fastest and most athletic boys in the area, last year winning a gold medal in the 300-meter hurdles at the Cabarrus County Track and Field Championships.
Davis used his physical gifts on the football field, too. But not the way you might expect.
Now a senior, Davis was a six-year member of the Concord marching band.
You read that correctly: six years.
When Davis was in seventh grade at Concord Middle, he received special permission to join the high school band as a drummer. He had the talent, and he knew one of the other drummers pretty well.
Both got him a spot performing in front of the spirited Friday night crowds at Robert C. Bailey Stadium when he was just 12 years old.
“My older brother also graduated from Concord, and he was also in the marching band,” Davis, now 18, explained. “As his little brother, I was always hanging around. One day, they kind of needed some people, and they just saw that I was always there. So they just said, “Hey, let’s see if he can be in the band right now?’”
Davis played the bass drum that first year and then switched to snare as an eighth-grader, sharing a spot on Concord’s drumline with his big brother, Ethan. Justin stayed on snare drum all four years of high school, but he also excelled on the track.
Davis wrapped up a strong running career last spring when he won his county championship in the 300 hurdles, and he took second place in the 110 hurdles at the same meet. It was an impressive improvement from his junior season, when he was a still-impressive third in both events.
The 2020 track season was heading in a promising direction for Davis, too, until the N.C. High School Athletic Association had to shut things down in March because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Davis’ chances of defending his county title were done, as was the opportunity to compete for his first South Piedmont 3A Conference crowns.
In a question-and-answer session with the Independent Tribune recently, Davis talked about the disappointment of seeing his senior track season erased and a number of other topics, including why he wouldn’t spend a dime if he won a million bucks.
How do you feel about your senior season being cut short?
It’s a little bitter. I totally didn’t see it coming, and it was tough.
When I was a freshman and sophomore, we had some really good leaders as seniors – Gabe Stainback, who was really good in the hurdles as well; Jalen Martin, a sprinter; and a few other seniors. I really looked up to them, so I was looking forward to my senior year.
I also wanted to hit some new (personal records) and get faster and become a stronger runner. It kind of feels like my chances were taken away from me. But it’s OK. It brought my future a little earlier, and now I have to think about what I’m doing after high school. But it’s a little bittersweet.
What is next for you?
I’m going to (Rowan-Cabarrus Community College) for two years to get my (Associate of Arts degree) in the engineering program, and then I’ll probably try to transfer to a university. But I’m still trying to make up my mind.
How have you been spending the quarantine?
I’ve actually spent a lot more time outside. My mom kind of got into gardening, so that’s mostly what we’ve been doing – just kind of being outside turning dirt and mixing soil.
This has also been a good time for me to get into old things I used to do when I was younger, like skateboarding. Now, it’s the perfect time for my brother and I to find open parking lots and just go skate.
Do you come from a musical family?
Yes, everyone in my family has a musical background. My mom (Jackie) played the flute, my dad (Ian) played the trumpet, and my grandfather (Gary Davis) played some instruments as well. My mom played music all the time when we were little, so I’ve pretty much always been around it. It’s definitely a thought, an interest for my career. (Music is) a huge part of my life, actually.
What was it like being on the drumline with your brother?
It was really cool to share the experience, because normally I would just be watching from the audience. But actually being on the field with him was really cool. I’m grateful that it happened.
How did you get into track and field?
It’s actually pretty funny, because I was following in my big brother’s steps again. Me being the younger brother, I was able to see what my older brother did, and I kind of followed the same path. I started doing (track) in seventh grade at Concord Middle, and I really wanted to do it in high school to finish what I started.
Which do you like most, band or track?
Band is like a huge family; there’s a greater bond there. Track was a family as well, and I had close friends there, and I was close with the coaches. But I’d have to say band. A lot of memories were made for me there.
What’s your biggest fear?
Failure.
Sometimes I find myself over-worrying about the smallest things when really just calming down and going through the situation is what you need to do, the best thing to do. I just really have a fear of coming up short or not really succeeding.
That’s about it, other than spiders. I can’t do spiders. And ironically we’re the Spiders.
(Laughs.)
What’s your most prized possession?
My iPad. My dad got me an iPad a few years ago. On all Apple devices, they have GarageBand. It’s pretty good to start (making music) on that. I have a lot of songs on there.
That’s another thing I’ve been doing during the quarantine is making beats, instrumental music.
What word best describes you?
Well-rounded.
I strive to be good at a bunch of different things. I try to expand my knowledge all around.
Other than track, I also play basketball a little bit. I didn’t play for the school; I just play for fun. But then I’ll also go from the basketball court and be a band nerd two hours later. (Laughs.) Then I’ll run the hurdles the next day, make some music the next day, and then garden a little bit.
If you won $1 million dollars, what’s the first thing you’d buy?
I probably wouldn’t buy anything; I’d definitely invest it or put it somewhere. When I start making money myself, I’m going to try my best to be smart about saving, especially in times like this. With quarantines and pandemics, you’ve got to have some safe money.
What advice would you give 8-year-old Justin Davis?
I’d tell myself to ‘Do what you would want to do. Just run with what you believe in and stick to what you know.’
It’s so easy to be persuaded by others around you, especially at a younger age. A lot of times, what other people see as cool, you automatically want to believe is cool, too.
If you could have dinner with any three people, past or present, who would it be?
A few of my favorite producers.
(Late hip-hop producer) J Dilla would be one of them. (Swedish composer, conductor and producer) Ludwig Goransson would be another. And (former Navy SEAL and current author and podcaster) Jocko Willink.
Do you have any role models?
The No. 1 role models have to be my parents and my older brother.
Like I said, me being the younger brother, I was able to see the path (Ethan) set. It’s not necessarily that I did exactly what he did, but I able to see what to do and also what not to do. I’ll always been grateful for that.
To nominate an athlete to be featured in the “Senior Spotlight,” send an e-mail to Independent Tribune sports editor C. Jemal Horton at jhorton@independenttribune.com. Nominees must be in 12th grade and already have been on the roster of a spring sport at the start of the 2020 season.