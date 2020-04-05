CONCORD – Zach Bevilacqua was always at his best talking football over a great meal with his father.
Every Thursday night, the day before Butler High School football games, Bevilacqua and his dad would drive from their east Charlotte home to catch the buffet at Souper Salad off Independence Boulevard and spend time discussing the sport they both loved.
The elder Bevilacqua, Doug, had been a quarterback in high school, and he knew the game. But Zach had chosen a different path, becoming a star offensive lineman at Butler, and those Thursday night dinners were his chance to give his father a different perspective of the game.
“Even though he was a quarterback, he just didn’t know a lot about being an offensive lineman,” Bevilacqua recalled. “We’d just talk about football and how I blocked people and how I positioned my body when I played. It was a really cool setup.”
At the time, those conversations were more about quality time between a father and son, a teenage boy trying to impress his football hero.
But in retrospect, all those years ago, little did Zach Bevilacqua know he was working toward his calling, building his future.
He was coaching.
And now, after a college playing career and years of tutelage from some of the best coaches North Carolina has to offer, Bevilacqua will get to practice his craft in Cabarrus County.
Last month, Bevilacqua was named the head football coach at Central Cabarrus, replacing Kenneth McClamrock.
The 36-year-old Bevilacqua most recently was the defensive coordinator at Monroe Sun Valley but also was in charge of strength and conditioning, and spearheaded the Spartans’ college recruiting efforts.
“I’m so excited about Central Cabarrus,” Bevilacqua said. “I told those guys when I interviewed with them that if I was going to be a head coach somewhere, it was somewhere that I was going to make a long-term commitment to, a place that could be committed back to me and somewhere I could feel comfortable bringing my family to.”
And family is something especially important to Bevilacqua, whether it’s the people wearing the same colors as him on Friday nights or the people who share his unique last name.
The father of five wears his emotions on his massive sleeves and, to this day, still has those in-depth football conversations with his dad.
Family, he said, will play a big role in the way he runs his program at Central Cabarrus.
And so far, focusing on family and stepping out on faith, with some football mixed in, has worked out pretty well for Zach Bevilacqua.
A seed is planted
Bevilacqua comes from a football family with roots in a football-crazed part of the country, southeast Ohio.
His grandfather, Lou Bevilacqua, was best friends and high school teammates with Lou Groza, who went on be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a kicker. Lou Bevilacqua was a shifty halfback at Martins Ferry High.
Doug Bevilacqua, Zach’s father, also played football at Martins Ferry, and he wanted the same thing for his son, although the family moved to Charlotte in 1989, when Zach was 5 years old.
But football would have to wait a while.
“I was always bigger than everybody else,” Bevilacqua recalled. “So I grew up playing soccer. When I was 7 or 8 years old, I would’ve had to play in the 9-, 10- and 11-year-old division. Then my parents wouldn’t let me play. Just because I was 7 and bigger than everybody, I wasn’t big enough to play against 11-year-olds.”
When he finally was 10 and 11, he was too big to play with that group, too.
“When I started sixth grade, I was 5 foot 10 and weighed about 175 pounds,” he said.
The summer before his seventh-grade year at Piedmont Open Middle School in Uptown Charlotte, Bevilacqua got his first football experience when he went to a Carolina Panthers youth football camp at Winthrop University.
At the camp, players rotated to different stations so they could have various perspectives of the game.
When his dad picked him up after the camp, he wanted to know how his son felt about his old position.
“My dad was like, ‘Zach, did you like playing quarterback?’ I said, ‘Eh, quarterback was OK, but I really enjoyed being on the offensive line, Dad.’
“He said, ‘What about tight end or running back or fullback?’
I said, ‘All that stuff was good, but playing offensive line is what I really enjoyed. That was my favorite thing.’”
It was perhaps the first indication that Bevilacqua thought like a coach.
“When you have that mentality of ‘group first’ and ‘I don’t matter, I’m not as important as the team is,’ that’s an offensive lineman’s mentality, and that’s kind of how I’ve always thought about coaching football,” Bevilacqua said. “I’ve had that mentality as long as I could always remember. That’s just who I’ve always been.”
At Piedmont, Bevilacqua went on to have a stellar two seasons, starting every game under coach Anthony Sterling, who later had high school success in North Carolina and South Carolina.
But Bevilacqua’s next steps would be even mightier.
Know your role
When Bevilacqua enrolled at Butler High as a ninth-grader, he was still big for his age: 6 foot 1 and 230 pounds. He’d experienced success as a middle-school lineman, but when he got to Butler, he felt compelled to experiment.
“I let my dad influence me a little bit, and I went in and tried to be a linebacker and a tight end,” he said.
The Bulldogs’ defensive coordinator at the time was a young coach named Mike Newsome, who today is the head coach at A.L. Brown. Newsome was willing to give him a look at linebacker.
A short look.
“It took me one practice with Coach Newsome at middle linebacker to realize that I wasn’t a middle linebacker,” Bevilacqua said with a laugh. “I had good feet and speed from soccer, but I didn’t understand how to read guards and all that stuff, so they moved me to defensive end.”
Bevilacqus started on the defensive line as a freshman at Butler, then a second-year program led by highly respected head coach Barry Shuford, who was assisted by others held in high regard, such as Newsome, Steve Shaughnessy and Tim Yelton.
But Bevilacqua still wanted to please his father, and as his sophomore season beckoned, he gave a skill position one more try: tight end.
That summer, Butler went to a team camp at Western Carolina, and a pair of Bulldog 7-on-7 teams wound up facing each other in the championship game. Late in the contest, Bevilacqua’s squad had a chance to win, reaching the goal line in the final moments. He remembers Shuford calling a play, a delay bench route, that had the potential to make Bevilacqua the hero.
“We start the play, and I’m standing there at the line for about two seconds,” Bevilacqua recalled. “I run a flat route into the end zone, I’m running down the goal line, just like I’m supposed to. I’m wide open.”
Bevilacqua can still remember the next moment as if it happened last week.
“The quarterback throws me the ball,” he said. “It’s going to be my shining moment to win the 7-on-7 championship.”
He sighed.
“And the ball hits me in the hands and bounces off my facemask and bounces off my knee and lands on the ground,” Bevilacqua recalled.
“That afternoon, I was playing offensive tackle at the camp.”
His moment of misfortune actually turned out to be fortuitous. He was able to return to an aspect of football that he loved: protecting, being part of a unit that had to work in synch, the group that most glaringly epitomized team.
All the things coaches love.
For the next two seasons, Bevilacqua started at offensive tackle. As a senior, he played every spot along the offensive line: tackle, guard, center and even some tight end. He earned a roster spot in 2001 Shrine Bowl.
But that still didn’t stop Doug Bevilacqua from giving his perspective on things.
“My junior year, he finally accepted that I was an o-lineman,” Zach recalled. “I made preseason all-state by NCPreps. We played Monroe High School in a home game, and he actually got on me pretty hard, telling me about how poorly I played.
“Then when I came to our film meeting on Monday, Coach Yelton said it was the best offensive line performance that he had ever graded. I told my dad, and he eventually told me, ‘At that point, I realized that I didn’t know a whole lot about offensive linemen.’”
Coaching is calling
Over the ensuing year, Doug would learn even more about the position. Zach went on to play along the offensive line at Elon University, although his time there was dotted with illness and injury.
After his first year at Elon, school officials sent him back to Charlotte while he fought a bout with mononucleosis. That, though, didn’t turn out too bad for Bevilacqua, though, because it gave him a chance to reconnect with a cute girl he first met in photography class at Butler: a young lady named Cristen, who would become his wife years later.
Bevilacqua returned to Elon, but he later suffered a shoulder injury and was declared medically unable to perform. But the coaching staff still thought he could be an asset to the team.
“They had seen my junior year that I was pretty committed to doing whatever they needed me to do to earn my keep, so they gave me the opportunity to spend a year coaching college football,” Bevilacqua said.
Going into his senior year, Bevilacqua still didn’t know exactly what he wanted to do. Maybe he could go into the strength and conditioning aspect of things. Perhaps he would become a physical therapist.
But could he imagine himself away from the sidelines?
Well, that was something just too hard to think about.
That’s when Cristen, then his fiancée, encouraged him to pursue teaching and coaching.
And so he began the transient life of a high school football coach.
Rough start
Bevilacqua’s first job out of Elon, in 2006, was as a defensive line coach at West Lincoln High. It was an exciting time because he and Cristen were newly married and had a young daughter, Brianna.
But at the same time, the country was undergoing an economic downturn, and the schools weren’t exempt. As a PE teacher who was the last staff person hired, Bevilacqua was one of the first to be let go.
It was a doubly tough blow.
“I came home the Monday before spring break without a job, and my wife had a positive pregnancy test sitting on the counter for our son, Brandon,” he said. “It was kind of a stressful time.”
Despite his short stint in the school system, Bevilacqua had established a solid reputation, and a few days later he was hired at North Lincoln to coach under Matt Beam.
Beam left after a few seasons and was replaced by Scott Stilwell. But just before Stilwell’s third season, he was let go, and Bevilacqua was thrust into the role of interim head coach.
North Lincoln went 1-10 in Bevilacqua’s interim campaign, but he said he learned a great deal. Then, in 2012, a great opportunity came his way, and he jumped at the chance to go to West Rowan to work with the highly respected Scott Young.
“I got to work for someone I consider one of my biggest mentors, Scott Young,” Bevilacqua said of the former Falcons leader who died in 2017. “That opportunity was invaluable. The two years I spent with Scott, I learned so much about being a coach and how to be confident in myself.”
The power of perseverance
After two years learning from Young in Mount Ulla, Bevilacqua got the call for his first full-time head coaching job, at Indian Trail Porter Ridge.
The Pirates went 3-19 in his two seasons there, but the circumstances weren’t necessarily ideal.
“I don’t like to make excuses for who I am or what I do,” Bevilacqua said. “But the principal who hired me took a county office job the month after I got there, then there was an athletic director change within six months after I got there. And we just didn’t do very well on the football field.
“At the end of my second season, we sat down, and that was the time the principal decided he wanted to go in a different direction. I was OK with that being his decision, so I left and wound up working at Sun Valley.”
It turned out to be another blessing.
Sun Valley was led by Tad Baucom, one of the most highly respected coaches in Union County, if not the state. Under Baucom, Bevilacqua said he was able to flourish. He came in as the defensive line coach and eventually became the defensive coordinator for Sim Valley, which threatened for state titles under quarterback Sam Howell, now the starter at North Carolina.
Bevilacqua also led the Spartans’ strength and conditioning program and college recruiting. During his time there, about 20 players went on to play in college.
“That’s a big thing,” Bevilacqua said. “We ask those kids to work really, really hard, and we owe it back to them as coaches to give them opportunities to play at the next level, if that’s what they desire. I can’t promise it to everybody, I can’t promise that everybody’s going to be Sam Howell at UNC, but IF I can get you a chance to play in college, if you’re committed to our program, I’m going to do everything I can to get you an opportunity.”
Central casting
Bevilacqua’s reputation as a team-first guy and dedicated college recruitment advocate made its way to Central Cabarrus athletics director Jamie Billings, and that’s one of the things that made him interested in him when McClamrock stepped down in December.
Nearly 60 people applied for the job, but Billings personally reached out to Bevilacqua.
“It was important for us to find someone who was going to continue what Kenneth had started and was building,” Billings said. “Kenneth had just done of a great job of changing the mindset of the kids and emphasizing that discipline and team were important.
“Bev was a lot like that when we talked. (Central Cabarrus Principal Dustin) Shoe and I both agreed that we thought he was the kind of coach that we wanted – someone with a lot of enthusiasm, a lot of energy. Someone willing to go the extra mile for the kids.”
Bevilacqua did his homework on the Vikings, too.
“I spoke with some people from Central Cabarrus,” he said. “We had played them last season, and the kids were hard-nosed, and they were athletic, and they seemed like really good kids.
“I also knew Coach McClamrock pretty well. He and I spoke about recruiting, and he was very into recruiting the way I was. I’m a firm believer in God, and I just feel like it was God’s divine timing that it was just exactly where I was supposed to be and the time I was supposed to be there.”
After a total of three interviews, the Vikings had their new football coach.
He got to work right away.
After being approved by the school board on Monday, March 9, he was able to spend parts of Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at Central Cabarrus getting the lay of the land, meeting the returning players and watching some of them workout in the weight room.
One thing was clear to him: The Vikings, who finished 7-5, tied for third in the South Piedmont 3A Conference and had back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2013, are no rebuilding project.
“Our kids are strong,” Bevilacqua said. “Coach McClamrock did an outstanding job in the weight room with those kids. We’ve got a lot of kids that are moving big weights for their body size. “We’re not overwhelmingly big, but you don’t have to be overwhelmingly big in football to be successful. But you do have to be strong. And being strong, looking at our kids, is something we don’t lack. Coach McClamrock did a great job keeping that weight program running after the time he stepped down as coach.”
Gettin' busy
One of the strongest players returning for the Vikings is versatile senior DeAndre Boykins, who recently committed to the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Boykins was one of the first players Bevilacqua used in something he calls “Lightning Round with Coach Bev” on the team’s Instagram page. It’s a two-minute question-and-answer session in which Bevilacqua and someone else affiliated with the team interview one another, helping fans get to know more about their new coach and their players.
So far, nine players have been highlighted, and even Shoe was one of the featured guests last week.
Athletes such as Boykins, who had more than 25 scholarship offers, don’t really need such exposure. But for other players, the more the public can learn about them, especially college recruiters in this time of limited access because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the more it improves their chances of landing on someone’s radar.
It’s an example of Billings was referring to when he talked about Bevilacqua being willing to “go the extra mile” for his athletes.
“It’s not a requirement for a high school coach to push for the recruitment of their kids, but I certainly want mine to,” Billings said. “As a good coach, I think it’s something that you should do, and he’s very well known for being someone who will do everything he can to help market his kids and get them the opportunities that they have earned.
“He’s not going to push things and tell lies to college coaches just to get them around. No, he’s going to be honest, and he’s going to push our kids, and he’s going to provide the film and all the information they need to make their decisions. But he has a good reputation and a good rapport with a lot of the college coaches, which was important to us.”
Student vs. teacher
Because schools have been closed for the past month, no one really knows how the football schedule will be affected. And although he doesn’t know the date when it will occur, Bevilacqua is anxiously awaiting one SPC game.
When the Vikings take on A.L. Brown, coached by his former high school defensive coordinator, Mike Newsome.
“Ah, man,” Bevilacqua said of the thought of taking on Newsome. “Going back to high school, Coach Newsome was just that guy who was respected. I heard stories about Coach Newsome before I ever met him going into my freshman year of high school. That was back during the Stone Cold Era of wrestling, and everybody compared him to Stone Cold Steve Austin. He looked just like him back then, and I’ll never forget he had a cut-off shirt on the sidelines that said ‘Butler 3:16’ across the back of it.”
Bevilacqua said he and Newsome communicated periodically after he got into coaching. And back when Bevilacqua was at West Rowan, the two schools scrimmaged each other and did some 7-on-7 workouts together.
But whenever Central Cabarrus and A.L. Brown meet next season, the game will count, and neither coach will take it easy on the other simply because he has a special bond with his counterpart.
But it won’t just be any other SPC game, either.
“Just to go in and play against him, with all the respect I have for him, is going to be special,” Bevilacqua said. “As soon as it was announced that I got hired, he texted me and called me and told me how happy he was for me and to let me know if he could do anything for me.
“That meant something.”
Central-centered
Bevilacqua said he’s as prepared for this job as he’s ever been for a coaching position. His exposure to great coaches throughout his career, and even the tough times he experienced on Friday nights, have readied him for his tenure at Central Cabarrus.
“I’ve spent the last five years of my life, really, reflecting on where I wanted to go and what I wanted to do and how I wanted to do things,” he said. “There were things I thought I did well, and there were things I thought I could do differently to improve. But I truly know I’m ready.”
And he knows he’s got support as he takes on this endeavor. Not only does he have Cristen and his five children – Brianna, now 17; Brandon, 12; Noelle, 7; Garrett, 5; and Elizabeth, 2. He’s got his loving mother, Deb Miner, and his big sister, Jenn Bevilacqua, in his corner, too.
He’s got that bevy of gifted coaches he’s been exposed to as resources.
And, of course, he’s got his football muse, his father, Doug.
Doug now lives in Michigan, but it’s almost as if he and Zach still live together, making those trips to Souper Salad on Thursday nights.
“He’s probably my biggest fan today,” Bevilacqua said of his father. “He and I talk multiple times a week. He just loves to sit back and listen to schematics and how we do things and why we do things.”
The Bevilacqua men talk on the phone as much as four times a week about the game that binds them. Zach often calls Doug on Sundays when he’s on the way home from film sessions. Then, he might give him a call on Tuesday night after practice or Thursday nights before games. Finally, they talk on Saturday mornings about what went down in the game the night before.
That will continue to be the case since Bevilacqua will be driving to and from his home in Union County. In fact, it probably will happen more often.
“It’s going to be a little bit easier now with a little bit longer commute to Central Cabarrus,” said Bevilacqua, who added that he eventually plans to move to Cabarrus County and recently tour some land in Midland to possibly purchase a home.
“I just enjoy it,” he said of the phone conversations with Doug. “He does a very good job of questioning me: ‘Why do you do things, Zach? Why do you look at it that way? Make sure you think about a lot of stuff.’”
Zach isn’t that teenager still trying to decide whether he’s a skill player or a lineman anymore. He knows what he is: a full-time coach with the hopes and dreams of a whole program on his broad shoulders now.
And he knows exactly how he’s going to lead the Vikings: He’s going to coach them with everything he’s got and make darned certain they know that they’re loved.
Those have been tenets of his coaching since he first hung a whistle around his neck, and he won’t stop now.
“I tell (my players),” Bevilacqua said, “‘Just because I love you doesn’t mean that I’m always going to be your best friend, doesn’t mean you’re always going to be extremely happy with me. But it does mean that you can know that I care about you and that I’m going to do everything that I think is for the best interest of you and for our football program.’
“Obviously, we all want to go 16-0 and win the state championship,” he added. “I don’t think anyone that’s involved with football doesn’t have that as one of their goals within their program. But I think that if we take care of the weight-room side of things, the discipline side of things, the classroom side of things, the football side of things will fall into place as it needs to.”
And if that happens, you just know Bevilacqua and his father are going to have some good, long conversations about the game they love.