Editor’s note: This story is part of an Independent Tribune series titled "Senior Spotlight" on high school athletes who are currently missing their senior seasons because of the novel coronavirus.
CONCORD – Aniyah Tate will leave a lasting mark on the athletics department at Central Cabarrus High School.
For the past four years, she’s played a pivotal role on three of the school’s sports teams: volleyball, basketball and softball.
Tate said she’s had great coaches and beloved teammates at Central, which gave her a sense of belonging and drove her to play her best, as two of those teams – basketball and softball – helped her win multiple conference championships.
Individually, she was a crucial contributor.
As an outsider hitter on the volleyball team this past season, she ranked second on the Vikings in kills (160), digs (179) and serving percentage (90.6).
As a menacing forward in basketball, she was a three-time all-conference performer who scored 1,000 career points and was one of the top rebounders (nine per game) in the South Piedmont 3A Conference this past winter.
And as the only senior on the Central softball team, she was poised to continue her long hours of hard work and have a banner year for a team that reached the state championship series last year.
“I would always kid her about never leaving the school from the time school started until the last day of school,” Central Cabarrus softball coach Charlie Blackwelder said. “She was having a great start to her senior softball year.”
Unfortunately, it was all interrupted when the spring sports season had to be halted because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The forced break – however long it might end up being – does nothing to erase the impact Tate has had on the campus and in the SPC. She’s a respected leader known for her selflessness and talent.
But Tate said none of it would’ve been possible without her greatest motivation and biggest cheerleader: her mother, Sherika Hagans.
“I started playing all three sports because my mother had done all three (in high school) as well,” Tate said. “And growing up, I always wanted to be like Mom. And her whole goal was she wanted me to be a better player than she was. That’s always been her thing. And you can tell that she’s so proud of me.”
In a recent interview with Independent Tribune, Tate talked about passionately about everything her mother means to her, and she touched on many other topics, including what she plans to do when her days at Central Cabarrus are officially done.
What’s this time been like for you, now that the softball season has been halted?
Honestly, it definitely feels like something is missing. This season, we were already getting stronger, game by game. And not only through (playing) softball but in a family-sense. This team is like my family. And not being able to see my family, if that makes sense, has kind of been tough.
Were you looking forward to having more of a leadership role this season as the team’s only senior?
I would definitely say so. I’m not going to lie: I’ve never been one of the strongest hitters on the team, but this season, even though it was just the beginning, I could already see so much improvement from last year. Being a senior, it kind of sucks that I didn’t get to improve throughout the whole season.
How are you spending your days?
On a day-to-day basis, I’m working on school work, which is online right now. I take a college course, so I’ve been doing that as well. And then I work (a part-time job at a fast food restaurant) some days.
Basketball is my main sport, and right now I’ve just been trying to stay in contact with (college) coaches and trying to figure out which school might possibly be my home for the next four years.
How are things looking with basketball?
Things are looking good. Right now, it’s a battle between about five schools. They’re mainly (Division) II, which is fine with me, because D-I gets pretty intense. With D-I, its eat, breath and sleep that sport. I still want to play the sport I love and work at that but not feel completely dragged away from family.
You played multiple sports in high school, but how did you arrive to the decision to pursue basketball in college?
I started volleyball, basketball and softball in middle school, and fell in love with all three of them, but I never knew which one I wanted to do (in college) until this year.
This year, I was in the middle of a (basketball) game, and I had been playing the whole game. I finally was able to sit on the bench and get a breather, and I realized that was the sport that I wanted the most.
You and your mother seem to have a close bond. How much of what you do is for her?
My mom is special, and she’s gone out of her way to support me. She actually got a job in Washington, D.C. as a police officer at the zoo, which is a federal job, and she actually moved up there. It was just me and my grandmother (Phyllis Hagans).
But we would have scrimmages before the season started, and she would actually drive five hours to come see me play. It would be a Saturday, and she would drive back on Sunday. She did that every weekend we had any type of scrimmage or tournament, because she was that dedicated to see me play.
The last round we got knocked out in basketball in the tournament, she was in Miami, Florida, for a girls trip. She had told me she wasn’t going to be able to make it. Well, she drove 11 hours to come see that one game, and then right after the game, turned around and went back to her trip.
What did that mean to you?
That meant a lot to me. I definitely know I have that support, no matter what. I know she’s definitely there for me. She’s always done stuff like that for me.
She went back to school to get her bachelors in criminal justice. She started when I was in middle school, and she finished the year I started my freshman year. She told me she set that up just so she could make all my games.
She actually left that job in Washington (last summer) to come back here as well, just so she could see me play. And now, our season has ended.
What do you like most about softball?
Basketball is a team sport, but at the same time, people can separate themselves in basketball. But I feel like softball is so much of a team sport; the only individuality you have is when you’re up to bat. But if you think about it, that’s not really an individual thing, either, because your batting count depends on whether next person comes up, whether you get an out or get on base. And if you get on base, you’re depending on the people who came up to bat behind you and if you win or not. It definitely grows your team skills, how cooperative you are, and being able to gel with one another.
What’s your favorite memory as a softball player?
I’d probably have to say the game that sent us into the state championship. When we won, there were so many emotions. We were laughing, but we were crying, because we were so excited. We even tried to pour the water on (Blackwelder), but that was a fail. (Laughs.)
But it was just so much fun, being able to look at everyone and see the joy in everyone’s faces knowing all the hard work had paid off. Some days, if it was raining, some teams wouldn’t be out there. But we would, and not because the coach would make us. We were just willing to work that hard. And to see it pay off, it was so worth it.
What’s your favorite song?
‘Take it All Back” by Judah & the Lion. We play it at almost every practice. It’s not necessarily my personal favorite song, but as a team, we have a song, and it definitely brings us together. One our coaches (Jeff Fain) died a few years back, and so when that song is played, we always think of him.
What’s your favorite movie?
(Tyler Perry’s) ‘For Colored Girls.’
What’s your favorite food?
I like crab legs. But I also love chicken alfredo. Oh, and buffalo chicken wraps. (Laughs.) Those three? If a restaurant has that, I’m good to go!
What’s your dream vacation spot?
I’d probably go back to the Bahamas. We went on a cruise there.
If you could have dinner with anyone, who would it be?
My mom and my grandma. And then I’ll throw Barack Obama and Michelle in there. And we have to put Jesus in there, too!
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
I see myself graduated from college and somewhere in law enforcement, like in forensic science or criminal investigation. And in 10 years, I’ll be 27, so hopefully I’ll be married and thinking about kids.
But overall, I just want to be successful and loving the job that I do. Some people just work to work, but I want to have a job that I’m proud to have and enjoy going to on a day-to-day basis. I just want to be happy.
To nominate an athlete to be featured in the “Senior Spotlight,” send an e-mail to Independent Tribune sports editor C. Jemal Horton at jhorton@independenttribune.com. Nominees must be in 12th grade and already have been on the roster of a spring sport at the start of the 2020 season.