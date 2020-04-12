Editor’s note: This story is part of an Independent Tribune series titled "Senior Spotlight" on high school athletes who are currently missing their senior seasons because of the novel coronavirus.
CONCORD – For a while, Sharla Kirkpatrick was satisfied just watching softball.
When Kirkpatrick was a little girl, she’d have the time of her life going to see her mother, Tommye, play in church-league games. Little Sharla would hit the concession stands for a snack, crawl into the bleachers, and be thoroughly entertained by the slow-pitch games.
But when she was around 8 years old, Kirkpatrick grew tired of watching. It was time to get in on the action.
“I thought it was really fun, and I always wanted to be like my mother, so I thought that I should give it a shot, too,” recalled Kirkpatrick, now a senior at Concord High School.
It was the start of passion that would continue for the next decade, and it’s still going strong.
Kirkpatrick began with recreation-league softball and later moved up to travel ball. Today, she’s and one of the best players Cabarrus County has to offer.
Before the coronavirus pandemic caused spring sports to be shut down, Kirkpatrick was off to a strong senior campaign.
Through the Spiders’ first six games, according to Concord coach Charity Ballard, Kirkpatrick owned a .591 batting average with 11 RBIs, three doubles and a home run. Known for her pitching, in 27.2 innings, she'd hurled 24 strikeouts and walked just four.
And she did it all while maintaining a lofty 4.2 GPA to go with her score of 31 (out of 36) on the ACT college entrance exam.
Kirkpatrick, who has signed to play at N.C. A&T State University in Greensboro, recently answered questions from the Independent Tribune about how she’s dealing with the shutdown and preparing for her next steps.
Has it been tough missing so much of your senior season?
Yes, it’s been really tough. That’s what I look forward to every school year, because (softball) is the last season of the school year and I can really have fun the last semester. And this is actually my last semester of high school.
I was really looking forward to the season because I knew it was going to be a great run. We were off to such a good start, and I’m sad that it got cut off so early.
What had you done to prepare for your senior season?
I went to as many of the offseason workouts as I could. I played volleyball this year, too, so I couldn’t go to (softball) workouts in the fall. But once volleyball was over, I tried to hit every workout and weight-training session so I would be ready for the season in the spring.
What have you been doing while schools are closed?
I’ve been catching up on a lot of sleep that I missed during softball and school. I’ve been working out a lot, trying to stay in shape now that my normal way to stay in shape has been taken from me. And I’ve been watching a lot of movies and doing some crafts – just keeping myself occupied the best way I can.
What made you choose N.C. A&T for college?
(Historically black colleges and universities) weren’t really on my radar at first, but the coach saw me play and started recruiting me. They had a whole coaching change, and it’s a really fresh start for the program. I think I could do a lot of good there, and I think it would be good for me – a good challenge to see how hard I can push myself.
And I also have an opportunity to get a really good education and also play Division I softball. I also hadn’t been looking at Division I schools, either. But when that opportunity opened up for scholarships and things like that, I thought (A&T) would be perfect for me.
What others colleges were you considering?
Washington University in St. Louis (Missouri), Georgetown and Furman.
What’s your favorite movie?
I like any Marvel movie. Those are my favorite.
What’s your favorite restaurant?
I have to go with Capriccio, an Italian restaurant in Rocky River.
iPhone or Android?
I have an iPhone, but this is the first iPhone that I’ve ever had. I’ve had, like, three Androids before this. But I felt like I couldn’t knock (iPhone) until I tried it. And my sister (Tori) has one, so I decided I would give it a shot this go-around.
Do you have any heroes?
I think my biggest hero is probably my grandfather (William Kirkpatrick). He’s always been there for me, and he probably was one of the most supportive people in my life. He was always willing to do things for me. He would take me to breakfast, we would just hang out. He was the one person, the rock in my life, that I could always rely on.
He passed away this past summer, in August, and it was really hard for me. But I know that he’s always there with me.
If you could have dinner with anyone, past or present, who would it be?
I think Michelle Obama would be cool to have dinner with. I think we would have really enlightening conversation and she would be really fun to talk to. She’s always so empowering and has new and different ideas. I think it would be really fun to kind of see what’s in her brain, what she’s thinking about.
If you were stranded on a desert island, what are three things you’d have to have with you?
A book, a hammock to sleep in, and a box of M&M’s.
Peanut or plain?
Oh, plain; I can’t have peanut. I’m allergic, so it’s plain all the way.
What is your guilty pleasure?
Watching TV. I really like Food Network, shows that you probably wouldn’t expect a teenager to watch.
Where do you see Sharla Kirkpatrick in 10 years?
Hopefully, at that point, I’m through grad school and I’m looking for jobs. I want to have a nice place to live, maybe in a (bigger) city, as opposed to the suburbs, just to get a little bit of a different pace. And I just hope that I’m happy with what I’m doing and that the choices that I make now are good ones for me in the future.
