CONCORD – The fears many high school sports fans have had for weeks became a reality on Friday.
Both the N.C. High School Athletic Association and the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association announced that spring sports will not continue in 2020 because of the COVID-19 crisis.
The NCISAA made its announcement in the morning, while the NCHSAA released its status in the afternoon on the heels of Gov. Roy Cooper’s decision to keep the state’s public school’s closed for the rest of the 2019-20 academic year.
“Today’s decision is difficult for the NCHSAA Board of Directors and staff,” said NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker. “We empathize with the thousands of student-athletes, especially graduating seniors, coaching staffs, officials and family members affected by this decision. However, this decision reflects a commitment to keeping our student-athletes, officials and member schools’ staffs and their communities safe, while following the guidelines provided by the Governor and his team, along with the Department of Public Instruction and the State Board of Education.”
Both high school sports organizations first suspended play in mid-March, when Cooper originally said public schools would be closed until May 15. The stoppage at the time also meant that the NCHSAA basketball championships couldn’t be completed for nearly two months.
Since that time, many people were skeptical that play would resume, as Cooper placed a stay-at-home order on the state and the number of illnesses and deaths associated with COVID-19 continued to rise.
Then came Friday’s announcements.
“We had maintained hope for a conclusion to our state basketball championships and a modified spring sports season to help return a sense of normalcy to our communities,” said Tucker. “Now, as we continue to deal with this difficult time, we must do so by applying the lessons that education-based athletics teaches us: cooperation, patience, sacrifice, responsibility, perseverance and resilience. Together, we will be able to put a ‘W’ in the win column.”
The NCHSAA Board of Directors will convene next week and will discuss tops such as finalizing the state basketball playoffs, policies for summer activities and academic eligibility concerns for Fall 2020 sports.