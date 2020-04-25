CONCORD – Nick Leverett is getting his NFL shot.
Leverett, a 2015 Concord High School graduate, agreed to terms with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent Saturday night.
Leverett made the announcement on his social media accounts shortly after the 2020 NFL Draft concluded.
If Leverett eventually makes the Buccaneers' roster, he'll be teamed with another Cabarrus County product, Bradley Pinion, a Northwest Cabarrus graduate who punts for Tampa Bay.
THANK YOU JESUS! IM A TAMPA BAY BUC!!!! pic.twitter.com/ODtDXRQENr— Nick Leverett (@_BigNick74) April 26, 2020
The 6-foot-4, 309-pound offensive lineman spent his first three seasons at N.C. Central University before moving on to wrap up his career as a graduate transfer at Rice University.
Leverett proved himself on that level, too, stepping into the starting lineup immediately and playing a key role for the Owls. He wound up receiving honorable mention on the 2019 All-Conference USA Team.
He later earned a spot in the SPIRAL FBS All Americans Tropical Bowl, a showcase game for some of the top college seniors in the country, where he was able to work closely with NFL scouts and general managers throughout the week.
During his senior season with the Spiders, Leverett was a late addition to the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas. He performed well in the Shrine Bowl and earned a scholarship to N.C. Central University.
He went on to graduate from the Durham college in three years, making the Dean’s List seven times, and earn second-team All-Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference honors on the gridiron.
Everett is looking to become the third Cabarrus County player on an active NFL roster, with Northwest Cabarrus’ Pinion and A.L. Brown’s Brandon Parker being the others.