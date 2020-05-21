The NCAA Division I Council voted to approve voluntary activities for football, men's basketball and women's basketball beginning June 1. The move, announced by the council Wednesday, allows athletes to return to campus for workouts if their conference and school also decide to lift the suspension of team activities.
College athletic facilities across the country closed in mid-March as the novel coronavirus pandemic upended sports in the United States. The NCAA's moratorium on all athletic activities extends through May 31. The Division I Council will address the resumption of other sports at a later date through an electronic vote.
Coaches cannot be present at these voluntary workouts unless they are necessary for safety reasons. The activities also must be initiated by the athletes.
"We encourage each school to use its discretion to make the best decisions possible for football and basketball student-athletes within the appropriate resocialization framework," Grace Calhoun, the Division I Council chair and the athletic director at the University of Pennsylvania, said in a statement. "Allowing for voluntary athletics activity acknowledges that reopening our campuses will be an individual decision but should be based on advice from medical experts."
The council also extended the waiver that allows teams in those sports eight hours of virtual non-physical activities through the end of June, the NCAA's release said, "recognizing that some student-athletes won't be able return to campus or will not be comfortable doing so."
Because of varying local and state guidelines, college athletes are not expected to return to campus all at once.
Conferences and schools can choose to enforce start dates later than June 1. For instance, the Advocate (Louisiana) reported that SEC presidents plan to vote soon on whether schools will bring players back to campuses June 1 or June 15. Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith told reporters Wednesday that the school planned to allow players to use on-campus facilities starting June 8.
Yahoo reported that the NCAA will leave testing protocols to the states and individual schools.
Allowing athletes to return to campus for workouts this summer is the first step toward preparing for a 2020 football season. Without the revenue generated by football, athletic departments would face significant financial challenges.
If players do not have sufficient time on campus this summer for workouts and practices, an on-time start to the football season would be in jeopardy. Most college football teams begin their seasons the first weekend in September.