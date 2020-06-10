Editor’s note: This story is part of an Independent Tribune series titled “Senior Spotlight” on high school athletes who are currently missing their senior seasons because of the novel coronavirus.
CONCORD – Everyone has a specific vocational role they are most drawn to.
Some people figure this out at a young age, while others need a little help finding what they can contribute to the world.
For Jay M. Robinson girls soccer player Meredith Kirkman, her dream to be an educator was revealed to her at a very young age. Even as a child, Kirkman was drawn to teaching, often pretending to give instruction to her stuffed animals.
Later on, Kirkman had the opportunity to serve for two years as a Peer Helper for the exceptional children classroom at Jay M. Robinson High School, which was taught by Mrs. Katie Stallings. It was then that Kirkman found a more specific use for her gifts and desires.
Many special-needs children are often led to believe they offer very little with regards to impact on the world. Kirkman believes they, much like everyone else, have quite a bit to contribute.
This fall, Kirkman will attend UNC Wilmington and participate in the school’s elementary special education program. There, she hopes to set herself on the path to educating special-needs children and helping them find their place in the world.
Aside from the Peer Helper program, Kirkman was a star soccer player for Robinson with her twin sister, Madie.
Kirkman talked about her twin sister, as well as her dreams, soccer career, and a few other topics in a question-and-answer session with the Independent Tribune.
Where were you when you heard the news about the season being suspended?
I was at home, and I’m pretty sure I was doing homework when my mom texted me and told me.
What went through your mind when you received that text?
I was surprised. I realized that (our previous game) had been my last time playing soccer. It was kind of sad.
What made you decide to go to UNCW?
I love the beach, and their college of education was very inspiring to me when I visited.
How does it feel to not be going to the same school as your twin sister?
It’s kind of scary but also kind of exciting. It’ll be exciting to be on my own.
How long have you known that you wanted to be an educator?
I would say since I was little, I used to play ‘school’ with my stuffed animals. But I would also say since my junior year when I started being a Peer Helper for the EC class. I helped the special-needs kids with their classwork. My time in that class really showed me that I wanted to be an educator.
What has it been like to play soccer at Robinson?
It’s been really good playing at Robinson. It’s been very fun and competitive. Some of my favorite high school memories have been made with the team. It’s been one of the best high school experiences.
What is your favorite memory from playing for Robinson?
I believe it was my sophomore year. We were playing against Northwest Cabarrus. Those games are always competitive, but this one was especially intense. We ended up winning, and I remember the entire team had full determination. We were all working hard together, and it was inspiring to see and be a part of it.
Did you have any pregame rituals?
A friend of mine (Madeleine Enoch) used to wear a necklace with a soccer cleat on it. When she graduated, she gave me one just like hers, and I would wear it to school every gameday.
Did you play any other sports in high school?
I played tennis during my junior and senior years.
Is there a certain athlete you look up to?
I would definitely say (16-year-old tennis star) Coco Gauff because of her young age and her inspiring accomplishments at that age. I also love how she isn’t afraid to stand up for her beliefs, especially on social media.
What are some of your hobbies?
Shopping and hanging out with friends. I also love doing crafts and playing with my dog, Happi.
What has quarantine looked like for you?
It has been a lot of sleeping, spending time with family, being outdoors, and doing more crafts.
What types of crafts do you like to do?
I like to sew, paint, and I also make jewelry, specifically earrings.
What is your favorite movie?
Either ‘Titanic’ or the ‘The Last Song.’
What has been your favorite class in high school?
My favorite class was definitely being a Peer Helper.
Where is your favorite place to eat?
Chick-fil-A, definitely.
If you won a million dollars, what would you do with it?
I would probably go on a shopping spree, then I would probably be responsible and save some.
If you could have dinner with anyone, living or dead, who would it be and why?
I would say Anne Sullivan. She worked with challenged children and gave them a voice in the world. She worked with Helen Keller and taught people like her to overcome their disabilities and have a voice in the world.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
Hopefully, I’m educating and inspiring the younger generations, inside and outside the classroom, and starting my own family.