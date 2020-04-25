CONCORD – He grew up going to Cabarrus County gyms and blacktop basketball courts.
It was here on Cabarrus soil that he first dug a pair of cleats into a baseball field and decided he wanted to play in the big leagues just as much as he wanted to be in the NBA someday.
He walked the hallways of schools here, from his elementary days to his high school graduation to his time as a P.E. teacher and, ultimately, a coaching savant.
And now, Andy Poplin is coming home.
For the most part anyway.
The well-known 49-year-old shocked many last week when he was named the new boys basketball coach at A.L. Brown, a place that’s still the most hated rival of Poplin’s alma mater, Concord High.
But Kannapolis is still home, just like Mount Pleasant was when he spent nine seasons coaching the Tigers before taking over at Concord and leading the Spiders to a state championship.
Anywhere in Cabarrus County is home to Poplin because he’s probably touched every nook and cranny of the place teaching basketball at some point. And the fact that he now gets to practice his craft at A.L. Brown has him as thrilled as he was when he got his first coaching job more than 30 years ago.
“I’m just excited about coming back,” said Poplin, who spent the last seven seasons at Hickory High. “I grew up in Cabarrus County, and it’s always going to be home.
“To be honest, it feels like it’s recharged my batteries a little bit,” he continued. “To come back home and have a chance to go to Kannapolis is awesome. Any time you do something new, you just feel like it gives you a sense of being charged up and energized, and you’re just ready to go. That’s the kind of feeling I’ve got right now. I’m ready to get at it.”
And since the moment Poplin’s hiring was announced on Thursday afternoon, people here can’t stop talking about the return of what many consider to be one of the best basketball coaches ever to come through Cabarrus County.
Cabarrus bred, Cabarrus fed
Poplin was born in Charlotte, but his family moved to Concord when he was 2. He always loved sports, especially baseball and basketball, and he showed potential in both early on.
He made Concord’s baseball team as freshman and spent four seasons on the varsity squad. He made the Spiders’ junior varsity basketball team as a freshman and sophomore, but he admits he didn’t make much of an impact there and never became a varsity-level player on the hardwood.
But that didn’t change how much he loved the game.
“I wasn’t that good,” Poplin said, “so I was just really into it. Really, some of my biggest memories are of Coach (Bo) Brickels coming to Concord and me just, more or less, watching. He always welcomed me in the gym, but I really just wasn’t good enough and committed enough to it to play varsity basketball.
“But I still just had a love for basketball.”
He actually was a lot better at baseball, though. And by his senior year at Concord, coaches at Lenoir-Rhyne asked him to come try out for the team, even though it wasn’t exactly a guaranteed scholarship offer.
After Poplin graduated from Concord in 1989 and enrolled at the Hickory college, he learned that the hard way.
“I got cut from the team,” Poplin said with a laugh. “I ended up walking across the street from my dorm room and started coaching my first school team, at a place called College Park Middle School. I helped them out the first year over there, and (the head coach) said, ‘Man, if you’ll coach the girls softball team, I’ll let you coach this (boys basketball) team next year.’”
It was a step in a coaching odyssey that’s carried him through four decades, a temporary setback and some amazing accomplishments.
But again, it all began in Cabarrus County.
Call me ‘Coach’
Despite his self-professed mediocrity as a basketball player, Poplin always had a keen understanding of the game.
Others noticed that, too.
As a teenager, Poplin refereed youth basketball games at the Boys & Girls Club of Cabarrus County. The club’s former athletics director, Donnie Whittington, appreciated Poplin’s dedicated work and attention to detail, and one day asked him to take his role a step further.
“Donnie said, ‘Andy, we need a coach,’” Poplin recalled. “’We had a bunch of kids sign up late, and we need a coach. But it’s an 11- and 12-year-old team.’
“I had just turned 16 and gotten my driver’s license. I said, ‘Well, since I can drive now, I’ll give it a try.’
Initially, though, it looked as if Poplin was only going to drive himself crazy coaching the batch of late-comers -- and late-bloomers.
“At our first practice, we were going to be the worst team ever,” Poplin said. “With the late signups, we were really going to be bad. But I remember we were practicing that first time, and a big kid walked in the gym. He ended up being a kid named Kareem Chapman, but we didn’t know him. My assistant coach at the time said, ‘Donnie, how about putting him on our team.’
“He put him on our team, and he was the best player in the league, and we went undefeated.”
At season’s end, besides giving the young players trophies, Whittington presented Poplin with an award that would change the course of his life.
“Donnie gave me a little trophy that was only about 3 inches tall, but it said ‘Coach of the Year’ on it,” said Poplin, still proud and thankful.
“And I was hooked. I was hooked from there, man.”
It didn’t stop there.
Chris Lippard, a former standout at Concord High, also saw something unique in Poplin. Lippard had been the special-guest referee for the Boys & Girls Club championship game and later approached the teenaged Poplin about being a coach with the Concord Stars AAU basketball team.
Poplin accepted, and both early coaching experiences would serve him well in years to come.
Experience is the best teacher
After coaching the College Park Middle School boys during his sophomore year at Lenoir-Rhyne, Poplin moved up to the high school ranks for the first time, joining Danny Anderson’s staff at West Caldwell High in nearby Lenoir for two seasons.
Getting to work under the highly respected Anderson was one heck of an internship for someone like Poplin, who’d known what he wanted to do since he was 16. And he soaked it all up, learning everything from X’s and O’s to handling players’ egos and emotions.
It was also around that time that Poplin first began to get exposed to some of the best talent in the state.
Poplin and his Lenoir-Rhyne roommate, Marc Pruitt, wound up starting an AAU program called the Hickory Express. One of its players was named C.J. Paul, who Pruitt convinced to drive from Winston-Salem to play for the new team.
“When we graduated,” Poplin recalled, “Marc said, ‘Why don’t you come to Winston and help me coach? We’ll coach an 11-and-under team, and we’ll get it started, and C.J.’s brother will be our little point guard. His name’s Chris, and he’s pretty good.’”
It turned out to be that Chris Paul, the eventual NBA star who played for what later became the Carolina Hornets under Poplin and Pruitt for the next five years.
But their relationship would continue well beyond that.
Years later, in 2006, Paul started his own AAU organization, Team CP3. One of the first people he reached out to was his old coach, Poplin, who took over a squad that featured players such as Reggie Bullock (North Carolina) and C.J. Harris (Wake Forest). Poplin later coached a CP3 squad that included former Jay M. Robinson star Lavar Batts Jr.
“I got to coach some of the best players in the state,” said Poplin, who still coaches CP3 teams. “I got to meet a lot of college coaches. I got to build my network up a little bit. So being with Team CP3 has really been exciting for me.”
Monumental steps
When Poplin graduated college, he moved back to Cabarrus County. Before long, he threw his name in the hat for a job at Mount Pleasant, although he wasn’t very optimistic at first.
“I was looking for somewhere that needed a coach,” Poplin said. “At the time I interviewed, I figured, ‘Well, they’re going to hire somebody, and maybe I can get a job at the middle school or something.’
“But I ended up being at the right place at the right time. And there I was, 23 years old, coaching varsity basketball at Mount Pleasant -- just kind of thrown right into the fire.”
Poplin began at Mount Pleasant in 1994, all while driving back and forth to the Triad to coach his AAU squad. “Just getting at it,” he said.
Mount Pleasant was stout under Poplin, disciplined and hard-nosed.
But in 2003, Concord needed a new head coach, and it was hard for Poplin to turn down the allure of taking over the tradition-rich Spiders.
He’d worn the Spiders’ colors. His diploma was emblazoned with “Concord High School.” He’d watched closely as Brickels built powerhouse squads. He knew the history.
How could he not take the job?
The Spider community was excited about Poplin’s arrival in the fall of 2003, and he dug his heels right into the familiar turf along Burrage Road.
“I remember right after I got the job, my first stop was at the middle school, because I knew Demarquis Bost and Lance Lewis were down there,” Poplin said. “I guess it was Dee’s stepdad who said, ‘Man, the savior’s here!’
“I tried to get right in with those middle school guys, those young guys I knew had a lot of potential, and I knew that’s where we wanted to start.”
It was the start of another run of greatness for the Spiders.
Later, with Bost and Lewis playing prominent roles, Concord reached the 2006 state finals, where it ultimately lost to Greensboro Dudley. The next year, though, Poplin’s bunch went the final step, beating Kinston in the state title game, making the Spiders and their coach the toast of the county.
That 2007 title remains Concord’s only boys state championship.
“Dee and Lance, to be honest with you, those guys made me look like I knew what I was doing,” Poplin said. “Lance played the point guard, and he was an incredible athlete. Dee was a point guard, too, but we kind of played him at (power forward), and he always trailed on the break and hit some trail 3’s. But we had a lot of good players at Concord. Dee Bost and Lance Lewis kind of led the way, but guys like Danny Nieman and Anton Silver were great, too.
“We worked at it, but I was lucky to hit a stretch where they were ready to take off. They needed somebody to guide them in the right direction. And I just happened to be the guy who was fortunate enough to be there.”
That wasn’t the way Concord fans looked at it.
Granted, Bost and Lewis were special talents; Bost still plays professionally overseas and Lewis reached the NFL as a wide receiver. But the man who led them achieved legendary status, too, and it was even more special because he was a hometown boy leading his alma mater.
Still, Poplin downplays his role.
“Sure, you like to think the coach plays a big part in it, but you’ve got to have players,” Poplin said. “No matter how good you are, you’ve got to have players. And I’ve really been blessed, and I hope that continues and we find some talent up there in Kannapolis.”
Back to school
Not long after Poplin led Concord to the 2007 state crown, his time there abruptly ended. Poplin resigned after acknowledging two NCHSAA rules governing working with players out of season were violated.
For the next five years, he was out of high school ball, but he wasn’t out of coaching.
That same year, while splitting time teaching P.E. at Coltrane-Webb and R. Brown McAllister elementary schools, he opened the Andy Poplin Basketball School, which specialized in personal training, camps and clinics.
“That kind took off, and I was like, ‘Man, I don’t really have time to coach as much as I did before,’” Poplin said. “So I kept on coaching my CP3 teams. Instead of getting back into it, I just decided to keep doing camps and clinics. I felt I had a chance to impact more kids – both on the court with their skill level, but we always tried to put a little spiritual edge to it, too. We talked about God’s game plan for their lives. That was important to me.”
And as it turns out, Poplin fell more in love with the game of basketball.
“Even when I wasn’t coaching, I was at every college practice and high school practice and game,” he said. “It was like a six- or seven-night-a-week thing. I was traveling around – Bob McKillop at Davidson, Jim Baker at Catawba, Dave Davis at Pfeiffer. I just loved learning about the game and watching those guys run their practices. I really just became a basketball junkie.”
But after a while, the high school coaching bug bit him again in the form of one of the parents of a longtime camper, Patrick Hart.
Hart’s father, Walter Hart, was the school superintendent in Hickory, and – as has often been the case – saw that special quality in Poplin.
“When (Hickory) needed a coach, he just talked me into it,” Poplin recalled. “He said, ‘Man, we’d love to get you up there.’ And it just felt like the timing was right to get back in. The only reason I got back in was because Dr. Hart talked me into it.”
At Hickory, Poplin compiled a record of 158-40 and helped the Red Tornadoes make regular appearances deep into the postseason.
When he first took over the program in 2013, Hickory went 13-12. After that came six years of dominance, during which he averaged more than 24 wins per season. One of the highlights came in 2016, when the Red Tornadoes went 29-3 and reached the 3A state semifinals before losing to Batts Jr. and Jay M. Robinson, which went on to claim the county’s first boys state title since Poplin led the Spiders to the crown.
Hickory was beyond successful under Poplin. During each of his seven years, the Red Tornadoes made to at least the second round of the state playoffs each time. In five of those seasons, they reached at least the third round, and they won three Northwestern 3A/4A Conference championships.
Poplin was content in Hickory, even happy. And he was a beloved figure in Catawba County.
But when Shelwyn Klutz stepped down as A.L. Brown’s coach in February, Poplin couldn’t help but go into action.
K-town calling
Despite his outstanding reputation and coaching record – he has more than 350 career victories – Poplin didn’t sit back and wait to see if A.L. Brown would contact him.
He quickly reached out to A.L. Brown athletics director Empsy Thompson about the prospect of becoming the next Wonders coach.
Poplin had long wanted to lead the program if Klutz, who spent 23 years and notched 302 victories as the Wonders’ coach, ever left his alma mater.
“I felt like I was in a good position up here at Hickory, but I’ve always thought that Kannapolis was a place that I would like to coach,” Poplin said. “I just always thought there was a good opportunity there to have a good basketball program.
“I coached (AL. Brown sophomore standout) Kheni Briggs in travel ball for two years on Team CP3,” he added. “Sometimes they let us practice in the Kannapolis gym a little bit. We always joked around, ‘If the situation was right, would I come to Kannapolis?’ We talked about it a lot. So when that situation came about, it was something I was interested in.”
When Klutz made things official, Poplin was on the phone. He knew there would be a lot of interest in the job, and didn’t want to miss out without putting his best foot forward.
“I reached out to Coach Thompson to see what he thought about it or to see if they were going to open it up or maybe they already had in mind what they wanted to do,” Poplin said. “And he said it was open, so we got to talking. I got to meet the principal (Angelo DelliSanti), I got to meet some people from over there, and it just sounded like it could be something good for everybody. It just felt right.”
Thompson said he received more than 40 applications for the opening, including contact from some pretty respected coaches in the country. But it turned out the kid from Cabarrus County was the best fit.
“Everything that we’ve seen has been great,” said Thompson, an A.L. Brown graduate. “We know who Andy is and his background, and I just think he’s got a chance to be really good for us for quite some time.
“He was pretty clear that this was where he’d like to be.
We’re excited about it. I think this is going to generate some excitement for the community. I’ve been here a long time, and a lot of the excitement here has typically been generated through football. But I think this is something that’s going to generate some excitement throughout the course of the beginning stages of the year as well. I think he’s going to be a huge contributor to the city of Kannapolis and A.L. Brown High School as a whole.”
That may true, but still there are some Concord fans who aren’t too happy about a former Spider coaching one of their rival’s most important teams.
Asked what it will be like coaching the Wonders as a former Concord player, head coach and an alumnus, Poplin chuckled.
“That’s a good question,” he said. “I don’t know if I really have a feel for that yet. At one point, the only clothes I had in the closet were Concord Black & Gold. I tossed those out, and now my whole wardrobe is Hickory stuff. Now I’ve got to get some green stuff.
“Kannapolis, I always thought, was a good place. But I know, with the Spiders and the Wonders, you can’t do both. It’s like the Tar Heels and the Blue Devils.”
Poplin knows that all too well, especially having been a Spider coaching against the Wonders. He has vivid memories.
“I do know one of the most exciting times for me at a sporting event was being at Kannapolis when the Wonders came running out with the smoke,” he said. “And I think the quote was: ‘With a tradition to remember and a future to build upon.’ I don’t know if they still say that our not, but it’s amazing how that’s still stuck in my mind.
“And I remember one night, we walked into Kannapolis, and we had our Concord players in their coats and ties. We come walking down the sidelines, and we had a great team and got a standing ovation from our fans. Just that atmosphere of the rivalry was amazing. I’m kind of excited about getting back to that. I know the Spiders got the best of it last year (when Concord swept the season series with A.L. Brown), but I’m hoping we can turn that around.”
Things change
But he doesn’t expect basketball life to instantly be like it was when he was last coaching in Cabarrus County. Since his departure from Concord, things have changed. A lot.
Two of the best programs in the county – Cox Mill and Hickory Ridge – didn’t even exist back then, although Hickory Ridge opened while he was running the Andy Poplin Basketball School. And a new SPC school, West Cabarrus, is scheduled to start its athletics program in the fall.
Either way, the basketball talent here is more spread out now. College-level talent is everywhere.
Then again, Poplin has known that for quite some time, especially when the state playoffs came around for Hickory teams.
In 2016, of course, Poplin’s Red Tornadoes fell to Jay M. Robinson in the state semifinals in overtime. The next year, Cox Mill stopped Hickory in the regional semifinals, en route to the first of two consecutive state championships.
“I’ll tell you the truth: I really believe that both years that I’ve brought my team to Cabarrus County from Hickory that we would have won a state championship if it weren’t for just how good the basketball was here,” Poplin said. “Lavar Batts beat us in the Final Four in overtime. And then I brought my team to play Cox Mill in the fourth round, and of course Wendell (Moore Jr.) and those guys beat us. So two of my best teams got knocked out by Lavar Batts and Wendell Moore. But those two have set the bar high here.
“I really feel like with the coaches and our league in Cabarrus County, and just the way basketball has elevated, I just know that I’m going to have to step my game up. I know you better be ready to play every night.”
Poplin ran down the list of some of the coaching talent here.
“Coach (Eric) Jackson (at Northwest Cabarrus), I’ve played ball with him, and I know he’s good,” Poplin said. “Obviously, Jody (Barbee, formerly of Cox Mill) is out there in Mount Pleasant, and what he’s done speaks for itself. And then Coach Baker from Catawba is at Central. It’s just a Who’s Who.
“I know Charlotte is good, and Winston-Salem/Greensboro is good. But Cabarrus County, to me, is as good as you’ll find. That SPC, I think, is as good a conference as you’ll find in 3A basketball.”
Home sweet home
For the short term, Poplin will stay in Hickory, at least until the end of the school year. But he sounds giddy when he talks about eventually moving back here.
He’s loved traveling the country with Team CP3, and he still will. He’s enjoyed taking his Hickory teams throughout the state wreaking havoc. But there’s no place quite like Cabarrus County, as far as Poplin’s concerned.
“Places like that are special,” Poplin said. “A lot of things in Mount Pleasant kind of revolved around the high school. And when I was at Concord, obviously there were some other schools around, but it felt like the main school back then. The one that was rich in tradition.
“That’s kind of been my thing. I like that little one-horse town – everything in Hickory kind of revolves around Hickory High. I kind of feel that way about Kannapolis. I just feel like it’s a great community. Obviously, (the fans) back their high school football, but I just always thought it was a neat place, so it’s always been on my radar.”
Poplin is currently figuring out living arrangements. He wants a place near his parents, Craig and Rebecca, but he also wants to be near the school, so he can be easily accessible to his players while also having a quick drive to check on his two dogs before and after practices.
“So I need a backyard, I need a doggy door, I need a fenced-in backyard,” Poplin said.
But at the end of day, it probably doesn’t matter where the house is. Not to Poplin anyway.
He’ll be back in Cabarrus County.
Where it all began.