CONCORD – Starting Dec. 4, Cox Mill High School will play host to a two-day event featuring several of North Carolina’s strongest public-school basketball teams.
The inaugural Battle at The Mill Showcase presented by the N.C. Basketball Coaches Association will feature 14 teams that are members of the N.C. High School Athletic Association. A total of 12 games will be played – nine by the boys and three by the girls.
“There are so many great basketball programs, that are members of the NCHSAA, in this basketball-rich state, and we wanted to showcase them,” Cox Mill athletics director Philip Davanzo III said in a press release. “We are thrilled to be partnering with NCBCA and Adidas to provide a great weekend of North Carolina public high school basketball.”
The girls field will include Cox Mill, Kings Mountain, Candler Enka, Mallard Creek and Gastonia Hunter Huss.
The boys field features Cox Mill, Kings Mountain, Hunter Huss, Weddington, Lincoln Charter, Winston-Salem Mount Tabor, Pine Lake Prep, Kernersville Bishop McGuiness, Marshville Forest Hills, Kinston, Northwest Guilford and Enka.
“Eight of the 12 boys teams advanced to the third round of the NCHSAA playoffs or further, and to have them playing on our floor should make a great weekend. Additionally, we wanted to make sure we are showcasing girls basketball in this state.”
More information on matchups and tickets will be available this summer, Davanzo said. For more details, contact Davanzo at philip.davanzo@cabarrus.k12.nc.us.