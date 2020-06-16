CONCORD – Cannon School girls basketball star Reigan Richardson has committed to continue her basketball career at the University of Georgia.
Richardson took to Twitter and Instagram to make this announcement on Saturday.
COMMITTED 🐶♥️ pic.twitter.com/AoWrBxb61W— Reigan Richardson (@reiRichardsonn) June 13, 2020
Georgia was one of Richardson’s “Top 6” schools, a list that also included North Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech and Mississippi State. She also had scholarship offers from schools such as N.C. State, Rutgers, Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Miami, Kentucky and the Charlotte 49ers.
According to Richardson, what truly set Georgia apart was persistence from head coach Joni Taylor.
“I would always see (Taylor) at my games,” Richardson told the Independent Tribune. “It always meant a lot to me.
“Even when I didn’t have a great game, she was there. She has always been consistent with me.”
Taylor was the first coach to offer Richardson a scholarship, all the way back when Richardson was in eighth grade. The Bulldog leader’s consistency stood out not just to Richardson but to Cannon coach Kelvin Drakeford as well.
“When we went to team camp at Georgia, Coach Taylor was at every single game we played to watch Reigan,” Drakeford stated. “(Also regarding) Reigan’s AAU schedule, Coach Taylor made it out often to see Reigan play.”
Taylor had plenty of reasons to push so hard for Richardson to join her team.
For starters, Richardson is rated a five-star recruit by ESPN, with an overall grade of 97 out of 100. She is also ranked the 39th best high school senior in the nation.
A 5 foot 11 guard, was named a second-team selection on MaxPreps.com’s North Carolina All-State Girls Basketball Team presented by Suddenlink this year. And she had the accomplishments to back up that honor.
This past season, Richardson led the Cougars to the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association 4A semifinals, averaging 22.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 2.4 assists per game – all team highs.
In addition, Richardson made the NCISAA’s all-state team for the second year in a row and was chosen as the player of the year in the Charlotte Independent Schools Athletic Association.
Another reason Richardson stands out is her leadership. According to Drakeford, her unselfishness sets her apart from most other players.
“She has the ability to go out and put up 30 points a game if she wants to, but she plays the game the correct way and always makes the right play or the right pass,” Drakeford said.
“Her decision-making is outstanding.”
Richardson, though, believes she can be even better.
“(Leadership) is something that I can still improve on, but once I get to Georgia, I know that is something I’ll be able to bring to the table.” Richardson said.
Drakeford believes the sky is the limit for Richardson, and he believes Taylor and the rest of the Bulldog program can help her get there.
“I think she can make it to the highest level of basketball, whether that’s overseas or the WNBA,” Drakeford said. “(Georgia) is getting an absolute beast. She’s a game-changer. She’s going to will them to some wins.”