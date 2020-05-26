Georgetown men's basketball coach Patrick Ewing is home and recovering after testing positive and being treated at a hospital for the novel coronavirus, according to his son.
"I want to thank all of the doctors and hospital staff for taking care of my father during his stay, as well as everyone who has reached out with thoughts and prayers to us ... since his diagnosis," Patrick Ewing Jr., who finished his college basketball career at Georgetown in 2008, tweeted on Monday. "We'll continue to watch his symptoms and follow the CDC guidelines. I hope everyone continues to stay safe and protect yourselves and your loved ones."
Ewing, 57, announced his positive diagnosis on Twitter on Friday night, along with a statement from Georgetown in which the school said no other members of the program had tested positive for the disease.
"This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly," Ewing said in the statement. "I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. Now more than ever, I want to thank the health care workers and everyone on the front lines. I'll be fine and we will all get through this."
The total number of coronavirus infections in the Washington region, one of the hardest-hit parts of the country, topped 90,000 Sunday. LaQuandra Nesbitt, director of the D.C. health department, told reporters that data collected over the weekend showed that the number of cases linked to community spread increased from a low of 68 on day 12 to 118 on day 13, breaking a 12-day streak of declines.
Ewing, who led the Hoyas to three Final Fours and the 1984 NCAA tournament title before his Hall of Fame NBA career, has a 49-46 record since taking over at Georgetown in 2017