CONCORD – When Savannah Cox was a standout volleyball player at Northwest Cabarrus High School, she showed the ability to go pretty far in the sport.
This week, Cox was named an assistant coach at Pacific University, an NCAA Division III school located in Forest Grove, Oregon, more than 2,800 miles from her hometown.
It’s the third coaching job for the Kannapolis native, who graduated from Northwest Cabarrus in 2012. She previously had stints at South Dakota School of Mines and the University of Jamestown (North Dakota).
“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to mentor young women through the game of volleyball at Pacific University,” said Cox, according to a statement released by the school. “I'm excited to work in a department that values relationships, be a part of this successful program, and live in the most beautiful part of the country. I really look forward to continue to nurture this program with (head coach) Kip (Yoshimura).”
Cox was a multi-sport performer during her days at Northwest Cabarrus, where she also played soccer and ran track for the Trojans. On the volleyball court, she was twice named an all-conference selection by the South Piedmont 3A Conference.
The daughter of Brad and Beth Cox, she also excelled in the classroom, serving as Northwest Cabarrus’ student body president and being a mainstay on the “A honor roll” before embarking on a playing career at Brevard College.
Cox had a standout career at Brevard, where she was a middle blocker who played in all 137 matches of her career. She holds Brevard's all-time record for blocks matches played --- as well as a school record in track and field -- and was a four-year starter for the Tornados. In addition, Cox earned South Atlantic Conference Honor Roll accolades every semester during her career.
Cox joins Pacific University after spending the last two years as assistant coach/recruiting coordinator at South Dakota School of Mines, a Division II school in Rapid City, South Dakota. In 2019, the Hardrocker volleyball program posted a program-best RMAC wins, including a victory over nationally ranked Colorado School of Mines.
One of her top players at South Dakota School of Mines, Dana Thomson became the program's first All-American and also earned all-region and all-conference honors. Cox was also involved in the efforts of Anna Thomas, who as a freshman received honorable-mention all-conference honors.
In 2019, Cox was named an American Volleyball Coaches Association Coaches 4 Coaches recipient, which provides up-and-coming volleyball coaches with a scholarship to attend the AVCA Convention and the opportunity to be mentored by successful coaches in the game.
Before her stint in South Dakota, Cox spent a year as a graduate assistant coach at the University of Jamestown, located in Jamestown, North Dakota. The Jimmies reached the NAIA Sweet 16 for the first time in 2018. During her time at Jamestown, Cox coached three AVCA All-American players.
Cox received her bachelors degree in psychology from Brevard in 2017 and a masters in leadership from Jamestown in 2019.
"Boxer athletics is very fortunate to have Savannah as such a big part of our volleyball program," Pacific coach Kip Yoshimura said. "I look forward to working with Savannah in the office, on the court and on the road, recruiting."