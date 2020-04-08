CONCORD – We all miss the games.
Boy, do we miss them.
It just doesn’t seem fair that so many talented athletes, especially the ones that aren’t blessed to be so good that they will play college sports regardless of what happens, are at risk of missing their senior seasons because of the novel coronavirus.
But in the Independent Tribune Sports Department, it’s rarely been just about the games.
My philosophy as a sports editor has always been to focus more on the athletes themselves -- who they are as people -- than the games. We’ve strived to tell you about what makes them click, how they got to where they are and why they have such bright futures.
And we won’t stop now.
Over the coming weeks, we plan to continue to give you intimate looks at Cabarrus County’s high school athletes, even without the games. We’ll do interviews and provide photos of spring sports athletes from each school in the county, both public and private.
We’re going to limit these profiles to current seniors, because they’re the ones who have been most affected by the athletic associations’ ruling to suspend spring sports until at least May 18. Their chances to prove themselves to college scouts are at risk, but even more important, they could miss things like one final season with their teammates and Senior Night.
But we’re going to need your help with this.
I’ll be reaching out to athletics directors from each school for player nominations, but I also will accept suggestions from our readers.
I'll warn you in advance: We likely cannot do a story on every player nomination sent to us, just because of limited space in the newspaper. But I'll consider each nomination I receive and try to find a way to mention them in our paper or online in some form.
Please send all player nominations to jhorton@independenttribune.com. In the subject line, please write “Senior Profile.”
And let me be clear: The athletes we include in this series do NOT have to be “stars.” Or even starters. As usual, we just want to tell people in our community about the special athletes representing their schools, and those come in many forms.
Even if there aren’t any games right now.