CONCORD – Cox Mill boys basketball players Bailey Gentile and Wesley Poindexter capped off strong senior seasons by being selected for the 2020 East-West All-Star Game this summer.
Gentile and Poindexter will represent the West squad in the annual game featuring some of North Carolina’s top newly graduated players.
Although the complete rosters have not been released, Cox Mill coach Ty Johnson announced the news on the team’s Twitter account.
This year’s game is scheduled to be played on July 20 at the Greensboro Coliseum. The girls game is slated for 6:30 p.m., while the boys are set for 8:30 p.m., although it is not yet known if the schedule will remain the same because of the recent coronavirus outbreak.
This season, the 5-foot-11 Poindexter was the Chargers’ second-leading scorer with 10.3 points per game. He also averaged 3.1 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 2.2 steals.
The 6-3 Gentile posted 10.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game.
Both Poindexter and Gentile were named to the South Piedmont 3A's all-conference squad.
The duo helped the Chargers to a 25-4 record, which included winning the South Piedmont 3A Conference’s regular-season and tournament championships, and a trip to the third round of the Class 3A state playoffs.