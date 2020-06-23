CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte 49ers’ athletic program apparently will have a new look and feel whenever college sports start back up again.
According to a press release, the UNCC athletics department will “unveil a new identity for 49ers athletics.”
The big reveal will take place today at 12:49 p.m. and may be accessed on YouTube.
No further information about the upcoming changes was available.
“The immediate future of sports may be uncertain, but the Charlotte 49ers athletic department knows one thing for sure: There will be something different, something bolder the next time the 49ers rush into competition,” the press release read. “After a year of preparation, Director of Athletics Mike Hill will unveil a new identity for 49ers athletics.”
To see the big announcement, visit https://youtu.be/vyzQ_DbMFGs.