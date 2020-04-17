CONCORD – Charles Minlend Jr. is taking his talents to the Bluegrass State.
Earlier this week, the former cfa Academy boys basketball standout announced that he was transferring to the University of Louisville, where he’ll join other former Cabarrus County stars in the ACC.
Minlend heads to the famed north-central Kentucky campus after spending his first four years, including one as a redshirt because of injury, as a standout at the University of San Francisco. He’s a graduate transfer and will be eligible to play for the Cardinals immediately.
Minlend will go down as one of the most decorated players in cfa Academy history. In 2015, averaging 26 points and nearly six rebounds per game, he led the Eagles to their first state championship after a pair of runner-up finishes.
After high school, he enrolled at Virginia’s Fork Union Military Academy, where he averaged 22 points per game, before heading to the West Coast to play for the Dons.
At San Francisco, Minlend collected a litany of honors, earning a spot on the West Coast Conference’s All-Freshman Team and making the All-WCC Second Team over his final two seasons. In addition, he twice made the conference’s All-Academic First Team.
In the Atlantic Coast Conference, Minlend will have the opportunity to compete against fellow Cabarrus County products such as Cox Mill’s Wendell Moore Jr. (Duke) and Cannon’s Cox Mill and Concord High’s Leaky Black (North Carolina).