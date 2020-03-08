DURHAM -- Former Cox Mill boys basketball star Wendell Moore Jr., now a freshman at Duke University, earned a spot on this season’s All-Atlantic Coast Conference Academic Team.
Moore, who is the all-time leading scorer in Cabarrus County boys basketball history, was one of two Blue Devils who made the team, joining senior Jack White.
This season with Duke, Moore has contributed 7.6 points per game to go with 4.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He’s had several top-flight performances this season, including his game-winning putback to beat rival North Carolina at the buzzer in overtime on Feb. 8.
Moore also scored a career-high 25 points at Wake Forest on Feb. 25 and set a Duke freshman single-game record with 15 made free throws in that game.
Moore had four points, five rebounds and two assists in Saturday night's Duke victory over North Carolina. Fellow Cox Mill graduate Leaky Black, who also played at Concord High, had seven points, three rebounds and two assists for the Tar Heels.