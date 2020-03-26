CONCORD -- Concord native Ty-Shon Alexander, now a standout for the Creighton University men’s basketball team, was named a third-team selection to USA Today’s All-American Team.
It was the first All-America honor for Alexander.
Alexander played his first year of high school ball for the Concord Spiders, making the All-South Piedmont 3A Conference team and even earning honorable mention on MaxPreps.com’s Freshman All-American Team.
But after one season with the Spiders, Alexander transferred to Charlotte’s Northside Christian Academy and later Virginia’s Oak Hill Academy. He then signed with Creighton, where he led the Bluejays in scoring this season with 16.9 per game.
The 6-foot-4 guard also routinely took on top assignments defensively along the perimeter and averaged a team-best 1.32 steals per game.
This season, Alexander reached the 500-point mark for the second straight year, becoming the 10th player in Creighton’s history with multiple seasons reaching that total.
Alexander ranked third in the Big East in scoring, second in free-throw percentage (86 percent) and sixth in 3-point shooting percentage (39.9 percent), en route to earning first-team all-conference honors.
Alexander’s also one of five finalists for the Jerry West shooting guard of the year award. He was an all-district performer as well, according to the NABC and USBWA.
Alexander’s strong play drew the interest of NBA scouts this past season. According the Omaha World Herald, Creighton coach Greg McDermott said Alexander will likely submit paperwork to the NBA draft advisory board for feedback about whether he should bypass his final season of college eligibility or declare for the draft.