Editor’s note: This story is part of an Independent Tribune series titled "Senior Spotlight" on high school athletes who are currently missing their senior seasons because of the novel coronavirus.
CONCORD – The news was excruciating to Cole Pletcher.
Back in mid-March, the Northwest Cabarrus baseball player was driving to practice when he saw a tweet from the N.C. High School Athletic Association stating that the 2020 season would be suspended for at least two months.
Immediately, Pletcher’s heart crumbled. And when he finally arrived to campus, he simply couldn’t move.
This was his senior season.
Yes, he’d committed to Fayetteville Technical Community College back in November. Yes, his college future was sound, and, yes, it felt good to not have worry about impressing recruiters anymore.
But Pletcher knew he might’ve run onto the perfectly pruned Trojan Stadium diamond for the last time with his teammates, his closest friends – his brothers.
He knew that his dreams of finally winning a South Piedmont 3A Conference championship would be put on hold – at the very least – and might never come to fruition, depending on how long this nasty coronavirus hung around.
And he was mortified.
“I was not prepared for it,” Pletcher, 17, recalled. “I sat in my car for, like, 15 minutes. It just didn’t seem real. I was just thinking that everything was going to be ruined and we weren’t going to get a chance to win a conference championship.
“It would’ve meant a lot if we had been able to do that because sophomore year and last year, we lost in the (tournament) championship game and came in second in the regular season as well. So it was two years in a row, and I wanted to change that.”
Last week, the NCHSAA ruled that the 2020 season indeed would be canceled. By then, Pletcher figured it was bound to happen, so he said he’s handled things the best way he knows how: by staying busy and focused.
Pletcher recently completed a question-and-answer session with the Independent Tribune, and the Trojans center fielder gave his view on a number of topics, including why he loves a certain Atlanta Brave so much and the one criticism he’s tired of young baseball players receiving during games.
What do you plan to do when you officially graduate next month?
I’m going to Fayetteville Technical Community College to play baseball. Then, after two years, I hope to transfer out and find a good four-year program.
I’ve been talking to the coach (Billy Gaskins) a good bit and all the other players who have committed there. We’ve been keeping in touch. I’m really excited. It’s a new program, entering its third season there. They’ve got a great coach, and there’s a lot of potential there.
How long has baseball been a part of your life?
Since I was 4.
What were those early days like for you?
I always knew that it was my favorite sport growing up. I played a few different sports, but baseball was always the one I was best at and liked the most and knew that I wanted to play past high school.
Was there a player back then that you wanted to be like?
My favorite player growing up was (former Atlanta Brave and current Chicago Cub) Jason Heyward.
I’m a Braves fan, so his rookie season I was about 9 or something. I watched his first game, and I was like, ‘Dang, this kid’s really good!’ I liked watching him play and tried to model my game after his. He was an outfielder, too, and that’s what I was, so I was like, ‘That’s my favorite player!’
Is Heyward still your favorite player today?
Ronald Acuna Jr. is my favorite player now. Ever since Heyward got traded, I haven’t watched him as much. Acuna Jr. is amazing, and I’ve got his jersey in my closet right now.
What has it taken for you to become a college-level player?
I’ve had to be in the weight room, and multiple times a week I go hit, just to stay on top of my game. During the offseason, I’m in the (batting) cages four or five times a week probably, and then I’m in the weight room almost every day – all year.
What’s it been like to be a part of the Northwest Cabarrus program these past four years?
It’s been great. Coach (Joe) Hubbard is a great coach and has a good legacy, and my brother (Chase) played baseball here when he was in high school, so I grew up watching him play for Northwest. He was a senior when I was in eighth grade. So it means a lot for me to be a part of this program as well. Northwest just has a great program.
What do you like most about baseball?
Going to eat before and after games with all my teammates. That’s my favorite part of the season – that and the bus rides home, playing music, after we win and being in the fieldhouse.
How did you go about picking out your jersey number?
I got No. 5 sophomore year. Since I was one of the two underclassmen on varsity, I didn’t really have a choice of what number I picked. It was just the last one available, but I liked it, and I’ve decided to stick with it for three years.
Do you recall your best game as a Northwest player?
In my sophomore year against Cox Mill, we won on a walk-off home run by Davis Kirk. That was my favorite game. It was fun to win like that, especially against a rival. We hadn’t beaten them in a few years prior to that, so it was cool.
What have you been doing during the quarantine?
Playing a lot video games. I’ve still been able to go to the (batting) cages a good bit, and I’ve been throwing.
Xbox or PlayStation?
PlayStation. I’ve been a PlayStation guy since freshman year. I had an Xbox in middle school, but I had to change over.
I play a lot of Minecraft and MLB The Show 20. My friends and I have game parties so we can do stuff together.
What’s the best book you’ve ever read?
My favorite book series is ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events.’
What’s your favorite place to eat?
Zaxby’s. I like the Nibblers, the little chicken sandwiches they have.
What’s one thing that makes you really happy?
Baseball. Being able to play and hit and just hang out with my friends.
If you won a million dollars, what’s the first thing you would buy?
Some type of car. Probably a Lamborghini. That’d be really cool to drive.
Who’s your role model?
I look up to my brother a lot. He and I are very similar people, so it just comes pretty natural. We’re really close. He’s graduating from N.C. State this spring, and he just came home this week from up in Raleigh, so we’ve been hanging out a little bit.
What advice would you give 7-year-old Cole Pletcher?
‘Keep working, and your time will come. Just let everything come to you. Don’t try to force anything. Just let it come naturally.’
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
I want to be a high school baseball coach after college.
If you could change one rule in baseball, what would it be?
It’s not really a set-in-stone rule, but old people are against bat flips and stuff like that. They like for people to get punished for things like that because they think it’s bad. But I don’t think it’s a bad thing at all. It’s just having fun in the game. I think that should be encouraged.
So if you ever make it to the majors and hit one out, are you going to flip your bat?
Oh, yeah. For sure.
