CONCORD – The Coca-Cola 600 is a go.
The 61st running of NASCAR’s longest race will take place on Sunday, May 24, during Memorial Day Weekend, although it will be held without fans inside Charlotte Motor Speedway.
CMS officials announced the news Thursday afternoon but added that the popular NASCAR All-Star Race, which typically takes place at Charlotte Motor Speedway the week before the Coca-Cola 600, has been postponed to a yet-to-be determined date.
The 600-mile event will take place without spectators in attendance because of continued restrictions on public gatherings during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Thursday’s announcement comes after N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper said earlier this week that officials have been working closely with NASCAR and Charlotte Motor Speedway on social distancing and safety protocols that would make it possible for the 600 – and other races – to go on as scheduled.
“I’d like to thank Gov. Cooper, NASCAR and all of our state and local government and health officials who have worked so hard with us to make this happen,” said Speedway Motorsports President and Chief Executive Officer Marcus Smith. “This has been a proactive effort to put our motorsports industry back to work and boost the morale of sports fans around the world, while at the same time keeping the health and safety of all who will be on site the top priority.
“As America fights its way back from the pandemic and the economic shutdown, we’re proud that one of the world’s most iconic races, the Coca-Cola 600, will take place on Memorial Day Weekend as it traditionally has for nearly six decades,” added Smith. “As one of the first races back on television, the Coca-Cola 600 will be part of America’s broadcast coming-out party for live, major-league sports competition. Sports fans around the world need this -- a return to some sense of normalcy with live sports on TV -- and NASCAR is uniquely positioned to deliver it from a competition standpoint.
This year’s Coca-Cola 600 is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on FOX and PRN, although it will be a much different environment without fans at the speedway cheering on their favorite drivers and teams.
“Like our fans, we are disappointed that they cannot join us at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the race, but we understand these are unprecedented circumstances dictated by what’s best for the health and safety of the general public,” Smith said. “We ask every race fan to tune in with us to FOX to celebrate another historic Coca-Cola 600 and salute our U.S. Armed Forces on Memorial Day Weekend.”
According to a news release, NASCAR and Charlotte Motor Speedway have developed a comprehensive plan reviewed by state and local health agencies to protect the health and safety of the competitors, crew members, employees and broadcast crews that will produce the race. The plan includes limiting overall personnel, pre-event screening, social distancing on site, using personal protective equipment and sanitizing areas of the facility both before and during the event.
NASCAR is scheduled to make its first return to live racing on May 17, at Darlington Raceway with a Cup Series race that will be the first of seven races over an 11-day span at two different race tracks in May.
On Tuesday, May 19, an Xfinity Series race will be held at Darlington, followed by another Cup Series event the next day at the famed South Carolina track.
The Coca-Cola 600 takes place on Sunday, May 24, and the Alsco 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race is now on Monday, May 25 at 7:30 p.m. The N.C. Education Lottery 200 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race has been postponed to Tuesday, May 26, at 8 p.m. Both events will be telecast on FSI.
Another Cup Series event will be held at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Wednesday, May 27, at 8 p.m.
According to NASCAR officials, there will be no practice sessions for any event, and qualifying will only be held for the Coca-Cola 600.
The May 22 General Tire 150 ARCA race and May 23 United Rentals Patriot Nationals World of Outlaws race have been postponed to yet-to-be-determined dates.