CONCORD – Cannon School has a new wrestling coach.
On Tuesday, the school announced that it has hired well-respected veteran coach Solomon Fleckman to lead the program.
Fleckman takes over for Michael Helfant, who’d coached the Cougars for the past five seasons.
Fleckman, who’s spent the last 25 years coaching wrestling, comes to Cannon from Germantown Academy in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. While at Germantown Academy, he also was the assistant athletics director.
Fleckman spent much of his youth in south Florida but later moved to Merritt Island, a city along the coast of central Florida, where he excelled in the classroom and on the wrestling mat. During a star-studded career, he won three consecutive state championships in two different weight classes. According to the Orlando Sentinel, Fleckman finished his high school career with a record of 126-5.
One media outlet – the Brevard County, Florida-based Space Coast Daily – inducted him into its Hall of Fame because of his high school exploits.
Fleckman also went on to have a distinguished career at Lehigh University in Pennsylvania. During his senior season, he earned All-American honors after finishing fifth in the country at 167 pounds. Despite enduring some injuries throughout his career, he finished with 86 wins at Lehigh.
Then he embarked on a successful coaching career.
Fleckman spent 10 seasons as an assistant coach at highly respected Blair Academy, a highly selective boarding and day school in Blairstown, New Jersey. He later became the head coach at St. Benedict’s Prep, an all-boys college prep school in Newark, New Jersey, where he stayed until returning to Blair Academy as head coach for the 2014 season.
For the past four years, Fleckman has been the head coach at Germantown Academy. In 2017, he was named coach of the Pennsylvania National Team.
Now, Fleckman takes over a Cannon team that posted an 8-2 dual-team record last season despite having no seniors on the roster.
"I am absolutely honored and thrilled to join the Cannon community, a school that values excellence in teaching and, at the same time, places a premium on knowing every student extraordinarily well,” Fleckman said, according to a statement released by the school.
“It is also a place where my predecessor, Michael Helfant (who is moving out of state), has nurtured and built a wonderful culture around the sport of wrestling,” he added. “The desire to continue to build onto that strong foundation was palpable in the conversations I have had with everyone I spoke with during the hiring process. And so, I am very excited to bring my family to North Carolina and become a part of a student-centered community where I will have the opportunity to work with outstanding young people in the classroom as well as on the mats."
Fleckman will teach math in Cannon’s Upper School.