CONCORD – The road to a head coaching job has been both long and rewarding for Terrence Gittens.
For more than 20 years, Gittens has had stints as an assistant football coach at a bevy of levels, from Pop Warner to semi-pro ball to high schools.
Most recently, he was the defensive coordinator at Cox Mill, but that run came to an end last week when Gittens was introduced as the head coach at Monroe Parkwood.
Gittens always knew he was capable of leading his own program, but the New York City native admits that the lengthy wait was trying at times.
But his time is now. Gittens is officially a Rebel. And he couldn’t be happier.
“It’s something that I’ve concentrated on and focused on,” Gittens told the Independent Tribune. “After all my years of mentoring young men, I’ve just wanted (a head coaching job) so bad, it was like, ‘OK, What can I do?’
“But it’s just been an absolute blessing over the past 72 hours,” he added. “I’ve gotten to see some people who you never knew were there for you but stepped out and made some tremendous comments about me as a person. You never knew you made such an impact on people’s lives.”
The sounds of success
Gittens replaces Tim Speakman, who stepped down after going 11-23 in three years leading the Rebels. According to multiple reports Speakman will now be Parkwood’s athletics director.
Gittens is excited to be in his new role, but initially, he didn’t plan to get into coaching.
He’d been a good player at Brooklyn, New York’s Samuel J. Tilden High, which has produced its share of famous graduates, including six-time Major League Baseball All-Star Willie Randolph, former University North Carolina basketball All-American Sam Perkins, and civil rights activist Al Sharpton.
Gittens was a standout quarterback who went on to play at Pennsylvania’s Cheyney State College, the nation’s first Historically Black College and University.
After graduating from Cheyney State, Gittens moved back to New York and went into the music industry at a company called Full Force Productions – run by the chart-topping 80’s and 90’s R&B and hip-group Full Force – as the vice president of operations.
Gittens loved what he did at the time, managing the day-to-day operations and traveling the world with the rich and famous, as Full Force Productions handled artists such as James Brown, Patti LaBelle, Lil’ Kim, Brittany Speaks, the Backstreet Boys and ‘N Sync.
“It was a tremendous, tremendous experience,” Gittens said. “I can’t even express how awesome that was just hanging out with different people and learning the business like that. It was absolutely incredible.”
But the gridiron kept calling, and its volume began to get louder in his head than the music he was around each day.
One day, some of Gittens’ friends from high school were talking to him about how much they enjoyed being youth football coaches and invited him to get involved. Gittens went out for a visit, and his VP music gig soon became a thing of the past.
“Before you know it, I was hooked,” Gittens said with a laugh. “Hook line and sinker, that was it. I just fell in love with mentoring kids and coaching kids. It was just like riding a bike. Football was something I never forgot how to do.
“Time changes and technology changes and technique changes, so I just had to kind of re-immerse myself in certain things, and that was it. I was lock, stock and barrel after that.”
A coach on the move
Gittens got his start coaching with a Pop Warner program called the Brooklyn Skyhawks. From there, it was on to high school at Poly Prep Country Day, where he coached current Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.
The more coaching experience Gittens got, the more he wanted to become a head coach. After Poly Prep, Gitten had stops at famed Christ the King and Campus Magnet high schools in Queens, New York.
“I even coached some semi-pro ball,” Gittens said. “I’ve had the chance to coach a little bit of everything.”
In 2008, looking for a change in environment, Gittens moved to North Carolina. His first job in the Tar Heel State was at Pinecrest High as the wide receivers coach. After that, he moved to Union Pines as defensive coordinator.
Gittens made his way to Cabarrus County in 2011, working as linebackers and defensive backs coach with Greg Neuendorf, who’d started the Cox Mill program just two years earlier.
Gittens’ impact was felt immediately.
It began with his personal connection with the players, as he mentored them off the field and helped make them more effective on it. One player he helped develop was Elijaah Goins, a state-champion hurdler who went on to become a walk-on at Ohio State and later signed with the NFL’s Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent.
The effect Gittens had on Cox Mill’s defense was clear in his first season, too.
During the 2011 season, the Chargers won what were then the most games in program history (eight) and gave up the fewest points per game (24.0) it ever had. In 2012, Cox Mill finished with seven wins and allowed opponents just 24.42 points each Friday night.
His defense never rests
Craig Stewart, the Chargers’ current head coach, replaced Neuendorf in 2013 and promoted Gittens to linebackers coach the following year. After some tough years early on, Cox Mill has made steady improvements, and last year won its first-ever South Piedmont 3A Conference title, sharing the crown with Northwest Cabarrus.
In addition, the last two seasons under Gittens’ watch have been the best defensively in Cox Mill history.
In 2018, the Chargers allowed just 15.75 points per game, the lowest total in program history. That defensive unit was laden with talent, headlined by Terrell Dawkins, a menacing defensive end who signed with N.C. State, and Cody Cline, a hard-hitting safety who went on to become a freshman All-American at Charleston Southern.
Last season, after graduating so much talent, many expected the Chargers to take a step back, especially defensively. That hardly happened.
Cox Mill was the only SPC team to defeat Northwest Cabarrus last season and ended the Trojans’ 22-game regular-season winning streak. Along the way, they gave up 22.0 points per game – the second-best total in the history of the program.
Gittens felt more than ever that he was poised for a head coaching job, and many of his peers in the industry openly talked about what a strong candidate he was.
But his phone wasn’t ringing with head coaching offers.
Meanwhile, Gittens decided, he’d just continue to try to make Cox Mill’s defense dominant and work with Stewart to keep the Charger program strong as a whole.
Finally last month, in the midst of a global pandemic, everything changed.
A good friend
At Cox Mill, Gittens also served as an assistant athletics director, and he could often be seen working at other Charger sporting events. One of the people he worked closely with was Brad Hinson, who was Cox Mill’s athletics director for several years until he moved to Mount Pleasant last fall.
Hinson, a native of Monroe, played a role in Gittens’ move to Parkwood.
“He and I had talked so much about Monroe and the position at Parkwood,” Gittens said of Hinson. “He was one of the very first people to call me about the position. He thought it would be an ideal situation for me, knowing my aspirations of being a head coach. We talked about it for a couple days, and he gave me a ton of information. I decided to put my name in the hat. I got a phone call from the athletic director saying they would like to interview me.
“Just his vibe from the initial conversation with him, it was just overwhelming to me, and I thought, ‘This might be the place for me.’ I went through the interview process, talked to the principal (Carole Alley) and assistant principal, and I just felt like, ‘This might be it.’”
And when he realized his head coaching dream had come true?
“It’s a speechless moment, to be honest with you,” Gittens explained. “I’ve been around football a long time, and I’ve absorbed a lot of information from so many different people. So now, I have an opportunity to take all that I have learned and experienced, and now take some of the ideas that I’ve had and implement it into a program and try to take it to the next level.
“Yes, you’re going to win football games, you’re going to lose football games,” Gittens added. “But the ultimate thing, for me, as a coach, is to mentor young men to be great husbands, great fathers and be very productive in life. If I can implement that from a head coach’s perspective, that’s the ultimate accomplishment.”
Ready to rumble
The biggest game on Parkwood’s schedule next season – and one of the biggest for Cox Mill – is Aug. 30. That’s when the Chargers are scheduled to visit the Rebels. It will be Gittens’ second game as a head coach.
For the past three seasons, the two teams have played, and Gittens and the Chargers made things rough for the Rebels, who managed just 13, 6 and 14 points, respectively, all in defeats.
Gittens knows the setting will be intense when Cox Mill travels to Parkwood High Stadium this autumn.
“It’s going to be interesting,” he said. “I’ve already gotten some phone calls form the (Cox Mill) players, saying, ‘We’ve got you, Coach. We’re going to whoop that butt!’
“I’m always like, ‘OK!’ It’s never personal; it’s all about playing football,’” Gittens said. “But they say, ‘Nah, we’re just joking. We’re going to miss you.’
“Like I said, I’m just overwhelmed by the responses and the outpouring of respect that I have received since this announcement’s been made. It’s very humbling. It’s absolutely incredible. Right now, I’m just thankful and blessed. I’m just happy. It’s just been awesome.”
Gittens expressed gratitude for Stewart and everyone who’s played a role for him on his long journey to becoming a head coach.
At this point, it doesn’t matter how long it took for him to get his first head coaching job. All that matters is making a positive impact on a new batch of young players longing for the same thing he’s wanted for all these years.
A chance.
“Things happen for a reason,” Gittens said. “I’m grateful for the experience at Cox Mill – all the teachers and administrators and everyone over in the Cox Mill community. I probably wouldn’t be who I am now and in the position that I’m going to be in without that. I’m grateful all across the board.
“I’m just excited for the opportunity and the moment.”