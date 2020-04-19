CONCORD – Bradley Pinion doesn’t know the next time he’ll step onto an NFL field.
He doesn’t know the next time he’ll enjoy the rush of unleashing the perfect punt and bringing 66,000 fans to their feet inside Raymond James Stadium.
He doesn’t even know the next time his powerful right leg might not get all of the football and have those same fans showering him with complaints as he trots back to the sideline.
(Hey, it’s the NFL, and fans are, well, temperamental.)
All Pinion knows is this: He’s too blessed to be stressed about not getting to go kick footballs in packed stadiums while most people are worrying about how to survive a global pandemic.
A 2012 graduate of Northwest Cabarrus High School, Pinion is among the 1,700 men fortunate enough to be on an NFL roster, and he’s one of only two who hail from Cabarrus County. Former A.L. Brown lineman Brandon Parker of the Las Vegas Raiders is the other.
So during these tough times, Pinion will do what he’s always done, and maybe even amp it up a bit.
He’ll work hard. He’ll fight for those in need. And he’ll wear his faith on his sleeve just as proudly as he does that Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey on crisp, autumn Sunday afternoons.
On hold
Like the rest of the sports world being held hostage by the coronavirus outbreak, the NFL has effectively come to a halt until further notice because of the novel coronavirus.
There are no games, no preseason practices, and players can’t go to team facilities for workouts. But that hasn’t stopped Pinion from doing the little things that helped him pull off what’s nearly impossible for a punter – declare as an early entrant for the NFL Draft and actually get chosen.
He’s found ways to work.
Pinion and his wife of nearly two years, Kaeleigh, returned to their home in Lake Keowee, South Carolina, located about a 20-minute ride from Clemson University, where they met as students. Normally, Pinion works out in Clemson facilities during the offseason, but the university also has been shut down, so he’s had to be resourceful.
“Even finding a field to kick on right now is trying,” said Pinion, who’ll turn 26 in June. “All the high schools have shut down; nobody wants you out there on their fields. I’ve been able to do it, but finding them has been hard at times. Some fields at parks and stuff have been open that I’ve used, and there have been high schools that have been gracious enough to let us use the fields.”
But Pinion, as he often does, finds the bright side of a tough situation.
“It’s been fun,” he said. “It’s kind of like back when I was in high school again, just trying to find whatever field I could kick on. And those were always fun times.”
But among the things that make Pinion unique for an NFL punter and kicker is his size and strength. He stands 6 foot 6 and weighs 240 pounds, and maintaining peak condition doesn’t come without putting in sweat equity in the weight room.
It’s important in the NFL, especially for a kicking specialist like Pinion, who’s also been the holder for his teams’ placekickers throughout his career. With ill-intentioned defenders barreling in to block kicks – and determined to destroy anything in their way to do it – Pinion has to be physically prepared for anything.
So with all the gyms closed, Pinion had to do something.
“I had to make a little at-home gym and start working out that way,” Pinion said.
And when he says “make” a home a home gym, he means it literally.
“Once this whole thing started going crazy, we were like, ‘We need a space to work out,’” Pinion said. “We had always talked about turning one of our rooms into a home gym, so we just went ahead and did it.”
It started with several trips to Dick’s Sporting Goods – several long trips to Dick’s Sporting Goods.
Even though it had closed its doors for in-store shoppers, Dick’s did offer online ordering and curbside pick-up. But for Pinion, it wasn’t just a matter of driving down the street.
“I live out in the sticks, so the closest Dick’s is about 45 minutes away,” Pinion said, laughing. “I had to make about five trips, but we got it done. It was crazy trying to put it all together.”
He bought enough equipment to start his own Planet Fitness.
“I got a bench rack, a squat rack, the TRX (suspension training gear), a dumbbell set. Then we ordered some medicine balls, some sandbags. Oh, and we got a Peleton,” Pinion said excitedly of the revolutionary stationary bike. “We joined the Peleton Club! We put it together nicely.
“The most fun part was putting together the floorings. We put some rubber flooring down. Just having to cut it and get it shaped the way that we needed it was fun.”
Hours of such blue-collar labor isn’t what most NFL players would categorize as “fun.”
But Pinion has proven time and time again to be unlike most NFL players.
Grounded by greatness
Pinion made his debut in the NFL in 2015 when the San Francisco 49ers made him a fifth-round pick (165th overall) after being one of the best punters and kickers in all of college football.
He wasn’t intimidated when he got to the Bay Area, but he was a rookie ready to learn from some of the best to ever suit up in the NFL. And that learning process wasn’t so much about the ins and outs of kicking.
Pinion’s first two seasons in San Francisco, the team’s placekicker was veteran Phil Dawson, who ranks among the league’s all-time leaders in games played (seventh with 305), field goals made (eighth with 441) and points scored (11th with 1,847).
After Dawson, another all-time great entered the 49ers’ special teams room: Robbie Gould, one of the NFL’s most accurate kickers with a career percentage of nearly 87 percent.
Dawson and Gould were willing to pass along their wisdom. And although Pinion was a burgeoning talent gaining respect for what he did on and off the field, he ate up what the two veterans had to say.
“Those two are arguably two of the best field-goal kickers to ever do it,” Pinion said. “I’ve learned from two guys that have a combined total in the league of 35, pushing 40 years. So I learned a lot real quick and kind of learned the old-school mentality.”
Those lessons helped Pinion as he tried to grow as an NFL punter, but there was no doubt that he was elite as a kickoff man. Pinion, as the 49ers’ kickoff specialist, put more than 64 percent of his boots into the end zone for touchbacks, putting himself among the league leaders.
In 2018, after four years with the 49ers, Pinion’s rookie deal was up, making him a free agent. He decided to sign with new head coach Bruce Arians and the Buccaneers, reportedly for a four-year deal worth $11 million.
This time, he wasn’t the wide-eyed youngster with promise.
He was the veteran expected to lead.
Again, he wasn’t intimidated.
“It was something I was looking forward to getting to do, because I have gained so much knowledge from guys like Phil and Robbie,” Pinion said. “I gained so much wisdom from them and saw how they led, and I wanted to implement that myself.
But that was one of the reasons we went toward the Bucs when free agency came around – the opportunity to lead, the opportunity to be the veteran in the room.
“It’s been a really, really good time. I had two rookies in my room last year, so I went from being the guy that was the young buck to having two young bucks to mentor, which was fun and really cool. And to see them grow is almost more rewarding than to see yourself do well.”
I'm sure Pinion wanted his numbers to be better last season, his first in Tampa Bay. The Bucs finished below .500 and failed to make the playoffs, and starting quarterback Jameis Winston was jettisoned to make room for the legendary Tom Brady.
But Pinion has never measured himself solely by how he does on the field.
He acknowledges his good fortune as a pro ball player and fondly remembers the hard work it took to go from being a boy growing up in Concord to becoming an All-American at Northwest Cabarrus to having his handsome mug flashed on TV screens when he drops a punt inside the opponents’ 20-yard line.
Has being in the NFL been everything he’d imaged it would be?
“Yes, and then some,” Pinion said. “I’ve been very faith-based my whole career, and especially this year. Me and my wife have been talking a lot, and we’ve been like, ‘Man, what is our life?’ We’ve been able to do so many crazy, cool things because of football, because of the NFL. We’ve just been able to meet so many cool people that we wouldn’t have been able to meet without being a pro athlete.”
So he doesn’t see being a pro athlete as pressure. Not when you’re counting your blessings the way Pinion does and hoping to make an impact on the world beyond the gridiron.
“Football is football,” he said. “I wouldn’t say it gets harder; it gets easier the longer you do it. Just because you’ve learned more and you know more, and you keep perfecting your craft each year.
“But the things you do outside of football are what’s amazing. And to also have the means and the platform that you have to be able to impact communities and places and people, that’s so rewarding and so fulfilling for me and my wife. We wouldn’t trade it for the world.”
Making a difference
Since he entered the league, Pinion has truly been one of the NFL’s best when it comes to using his fame and finances for good.
For years, he’s worked with an organization called Convoy of Hope, a faith-based humanitarian organization that provides relief to those in need worldwide.
Pinion and his wife have personally put on events that helped thousands of people, providing things like haircuts, groceries, toys, books, shoes and meals.
His work with Convoy of Hope, in fact, earned him a nomination for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award in 2017.
The example of giving is something he first saw from his mother, Lori, and father, Robby. But it goes deeper than that. Much deeper.
Pinion, a devout Christian, said it’s a calling.
“I think my family’s always been very fortunate and very giving, but I think it honestly comes from my relationship with God,” Pinion said. “Reading the Bible and seeing all the things it says about giving back and using your money wisely and seeing good fortune comes from all the good things that you can do for other people. And just the feeling that you get when you do something for another person and you see the smile on their face is everything.
“For instance, the event we do with Convoy of Hope, I’ve played Santa Claus a lot of the time, but I also worked in the shoe station one year,” he added. “And giving a kid a pair of shoes when they’ve never gotten a brand-new pair of shoes, seeing the smile on their face when you put them on them is something, honestly, that you can’t explain. You can’t explain the feeling that you get when you get to do that and be a part of something like that.
“I think that just keeps fueling me to do more and more. It’s something really cool.”
The business of football
Pinion isn’t defined by his status as an NFL player, but there’s no doubting that it means a lot to him.
He’s stayed abreast of the goings-on in the league during the offseason, especially the way NFL owners and the NFL Players Association recently hammered out a new collective bargaining agreement. The top storyline from the negotiations is that, starting this season, teams will play 17 games, as opposed to 16. Some of the game’s biggest names, like Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson, have argued against the new CBA.
Pinion doesn’t have a problem with it either way.
“I’m probably the person on the team that it least affects,” he said. “Just from being a specialist, it’s not as taxing on your body as being an offensive lineman or a running back or a linebacker. So I was really indifferent about the 17th game.
It’s negotiations, so you’re going to give and take. You’re going to try to get what you can, and (the owner) going to try to get what they can.
“I thought the NFLPA did well. There’s always areas you’d like to improve, and there’s always things that you think could’ve gone better, reflecting. But I think it went well. I’m glad football is still going to go. I’m glad that we’re not going to have a lockout or a strike or anything along those lines. I just enjoy playing football, and that’s really what I wanted to do.”
Now, it’s just a matter of WHEN players will get their chance to get back in the facilities and on the field. Pinion’s enjoying his home gym and his quality time with Kaeleigh. But playing in the NFL has long been a dream, and he’s ready to leave Lake Keowee and get back to football.
As long as people’s lives aren’t at risk.
“Everything’s up in the air right now,” Pinion said. “The uncertainty of knowing when you’re going to go back is hard to deal with, but it’s something everybody and every team is dealing with.
“The NFL will get through it, and each individual person will get through it. And I honestly have no doubt the NFL season will start as scheduled, to be honest with you. Football games don’t really start until August, September. And if this is still going on by August, September, I think we have more problems to worry about than football.”
Puppy love
Besides Convoy of Hope, Pinion also volunteers at local Boys & Girls Clubs and gives to other causes in his NFL cities.
But his desire to spread love doesn’t stop with humans.
One of Pinion’s proudest moments in Tampa came last year, when he and Kaeleigh created a cause called “Punts for Pups.” Pinion said he got the idea from Buffalo Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka, who helped dogs find homes by paying their adoptions fees with each field goal he made.
With Pinion’s “Punts for Pups,” he and Kaeleigh have agreed to pay the adoption fees for a dog at a local shelter each time one of his punts lands inside the 20-yard line.
It’s not a matter of lending their name to a cause; Bradley and Kaeleigh are hands on and personally see the adoptions through.
“We go in and hand-pick (the dogs), and we go in and play with them,” Pinion said. “We make sure that they’re not going to be mean to the people that get them or anything. So we go in and play with them and love on them a little bit, and then sponsor them.
“We’ve also teamed up with a local store in Tampa called Modern Paws, and you get a goodie bag that has a leash, treats, food, name tag, and we’re working on getting a full year of heartworm and flea and tick medication to go with it.”
Added Pinion: “We were 16-for-16 last year, and all 16 of the dogs that we sponsored got adopted or rescued. That’s a good feeling.”
The cause is important to the Pinions because they’re dog owners themselves. They currently have three dogs, all female Labrador Retriever mixes, and each one is like a family member.
Nala is a 7-year-old that Bradley and Kaeleigh adopted while they were dating in college, and she’s definitely family.
Don’t believe me?
When the Pinions got married in 2018, Nala served as the “flower girl” and was right there beside the couple when they kissed to seal their union at the wedding.
The couple’s other two dogs, Novie and Nellie, are both 2. Novie also was rescued, but Nellie was purchased from a breeder.
In part because of the difference they’ve seen through “Punts for Pups,” Bradley and Kaeleigh won’t go the latter route in the future.
“While we love Nellie and she is one of a kind, we’ll probably never go buy again,” Pinion said. “There’s a ton of dogs out there that need loving homes that have been beaten or neglected. Novie was one of the dogs that had been neglected, and she was super, super skinny when we got her. So we are huge advocates for adoption.”
Lasting legacy
Nala, Novie and Nellie are safe at home on Lake Keowee these days, right with their parents, who work out daily together in their homemade gym.
And Pinion is still finding ways to serve, to help others.
Kaeleigh is from nearby Pickens, South Carolina, so she and Bradley go buy groceries for her grandmother and take them by her house to decrease her chances of being exposed to COVID-19.
Pinion regularly checks up his parents – Lori still lives in Concord, while Robby is in Columbia, South Carolina – to make sure everybody’s OK and to see if they, too, need assistance.
Overall, he’s making this time away from the NFL, even though it’s been caused by crisis, count for something.
“It’s been a crazy time, but I also think it’s been a time for people to slow down and reflect on what’s important in life,” Pinion said. “It’s not always about where you’re going or what you’re doing; it’s more about who you’re doing it with and not taking for granted those moments.
“I know I used to take for granted just going and eating with family. And kind of missing that and having these different things, it’s been really cool to sit back and be like, ‘There’s so much more to life than just going, going and going.’ Being able to sit down and really enjoy who you’re doing it with is important, too.”
One of Pinion’s prayers is that a cure for the coronavirus is found, lives are saved, and he gets to step onto an NFL field again.
But more important, for people like Bradley Pinion anyway, is the impact he has when he steps off it.