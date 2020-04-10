CONCORD – Another Cabarrus County basketball product is making his bid for the pros.
Former Concord High standout Ty-Shon Alexander, who recently wrapped up his junior season at Creighton University, declared as an early entrant for the 2020 NBA Draft, the Omaha, Nebraska, school announced on Friday afternoon.
Alexander will go through the pre-draft evaluation process with NBA teams, but he still has the option to return to school for his final season of eligibility.
“After much prayer and numerous conversations with my family and coaches, I have made the decision to declare for the NBA Draft,” said Alexander, according to a statement released by the school. “These past three seasons at Creighton have been filled with unforgettable memories that have allowed me to transform me into the player I am today. My experience at Creighton has also strengthened me into a resilient individual. I am humbled and excited to see what the future holds in my life and thankful to Creighton University for everything it has done for me.”
Alexander, a 6-foot-4 guard, is looking to join former Central Cabarrus star Ish Smith and ex-Northwest Cabarrus player Rayjon Tucker as local products currently in the NBA. Smith is a highly respected 10-year veteran in the league and currently plays for the Washington Wizards. Tucker is a rookie guard for the Utah Jazz.
In addition, former Cox Mill star Matt Morgan competes for the Toronto Raptors’ NBA G League affiliate, Raptors 905.
The 2020 NBA Draft is scheduled for June 25 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and Alexander is looking to become the first NBA Draft pick in Cabarrus County history. Each of the county’s other players who made it to the league, including former Cannon star Jarell Eddie, were undrafted free agents.
Alexander played his first year of high school ball for the Concord Spiders, making the All-South Piedmont 3A Conference team and earning honorable mention honors on MaxPreps.com’s Freshman All-American Team.
After one season with the Spiders, Alexander transferred to Charlotte’s Northside Christian Academy and later Virginia’s Oak Hill Academy. He then signed with Creighton, where he led the Bluejays in scoring this season with 16.9 per game and ranked third in the BIG EAST.
Alexander also averaged five rebounds, 2.3 assists and a team-high 1.3 steals per game. He was second in the BIG EAST in free throw percentage (.860), fourth in 3-pointers per game (2.61), fifth in minutes per game (34.7), sixth in 3-point percentage (.399) and eighth in steals per contest (1.3).
He is one of two players in Creighton history with 80 or more 3-pointers in consecutive seasons and one of 10 players in the Bluejays’ record book with multiple seasons of 500 points or more.
Alexander was named first-team All-BIG EAST, first-team All-District by the USBWA and NABC, and third-team All-American by USA Today.
Five former Creighton student-athletes have spent time in the NBA each of the past two seasons – Kyle Korver, Anthony Tolliver, Doug McDermott, Justin Patton and Khyri Thomas.