KANNAPOLIS – Andy Poplin is coming back home to Cabarrus County.
On Thursday afternoon, Kannapolis City Schools Superintendent Chip Buckwell announced that Poplin would be the new head boys basketball coach at A.L. Brown.
Poplin – a Concord High School graduate and a former championship-winning coach for the Spiders – has spent the past seven seasons as the coach at Hickory High in Catawba County.
Poplin replaces Shelwyn Klutz, who resigned in February after 23 seasons. In Thursday’s announcement, Buckwell said Klutz will be retiring from A.L. Brown as a teacher at the end of the school year.
“Coach Poplin has a legacy as a great educator and coach,” Buckwell said, according to the news release. “#WonderNation is glad to have Coach Poplin on board. He has been a winner everywhere he has coached.”
Poplin is widely recognized as one of the best coaches in North Carolina. He gained popularity locally for his success at Mount Pleasant High School (1994-2003) and later at his alma mater, where he led the Spiders to a state championship in 2007.
Poplin resigned after that 2007 season after acknowledging two NCHSAA rules governing working with players out of season were violated.
At Hickory, Poplin compiled a record of 158-40 and helped the Red Tornados make regular appearances deep into the postseason.
When he first took over the program in 2013, Hickory went 13-12. After that came six years of dominance, during which he averaged more than 24 wins per season. One of the highlights came in 2016, when the Red Tornados went 29-3 and reached the 3A state semifinals before losing to Jay M. Robinson, which went on to claim the county’s first boys state title since Poplin led the Spiders to the crown.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the Kannapolis community as a teacher and basketball coach at A. L. Brown High School,” Poplin said. “This is a great honor. I’d like to thank God for this new platform in Kannapolis. I’d like to thank my new principal, Mr. (Angelo) DelliSanti and my new athletic director, Coach (Empsy) Thompson, for allowing me the opportunity to share my vision with them for Kannapolis basketball.
“As we grow our foundation and build our culture, my goals and my vision is to grow young men, build character and set each player up for success beyond A. L. Brown High School. To build this culture of excellence, we need everyone to be all-in. I want our players to grow and be better men because of their experience in our program. I want to serve our players’ heart, not just their talent.”
Poplin is scheduled to take over his post at A.L. Brown in August.
“We are incredibly excited about Coach Poplin's ability to continue our school's traditions of both success and character within our athletics program,” said DelliSanti. “Coach Poplin's record as a coach is impeccable and, in the short time that I have gotten to know him, his character seems equally outstanding. I look forward to working alongside Coach Poplin for many years to come.”
Added Buckwell: “Coach Klutz established a legacy of excellence, and Coach Poplin will build and expand on that legacy. When you follow a coach who has been a leader for 20-plus years, it is difficult, but we are looking forward to Coach Poplin working to help our Wonders become better students and basketball players.”