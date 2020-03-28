CONCORD – Cannon School’s Jaden Bradley and Hickory Ridge’s Caleb Foster headlined a bevy of Cabarrus County boys basketball players who were recognized on Phenom Hoop Report’s North Carolina All-State teams this past week.
Bradley was a first-team selection on the highly regarded scouting publication’s listing of the top sophomores in the state, while Foster was a first-team honoree in the freshman rankings.
Bradley, a 6-foot-3 point guard, has won a litany of awards recently, including being named the Gatorade North Carolina Player of the Year and the MaxPreps North Carolina Player of the Year. Bradley, who last month led the Cougars to their second state championship, is being recruited by a number of major college programs. Over the past week, he has received scholarship offers from Kansas and North Carolina.
Foster is a 6-4 point guard who is quickly rising on the recruiting radar. Despite his youth, the poised Foster was the floor leader for the Ragin’ Bulls, and he averaged 16.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He was a central reason Hickory Ridge won a share of the Southwestern 4A Conference regular-season title and was the only freshman on the all-conference team.
A total of nine players with Cabarrus County ties were among the rankings.
The other highly touted local players included A.L. Brown’s Kheni Briggs and Cannon’s D.J. Nix, who were both second-team picks for the Phenom Hoops Class of 2022 All-State Team. The 6-3 Briggs was an all-conference selection for the Wonders and led the team in scoring (18.4 points per game) and rebounding (8.0). He helped A.L. Brown to a second-place finish in the South Piedmont 3A Conference.
Nix is a 6-7 wing who can do it all and this past season was the second-leading scorer in Cannon’s run to the state championship. Nix, an All-N.C. High School Athletic Association pick, also is being heavily recruited. He’s received offers from programs in the SEC and the ACC, and took an unofficial visit to North Carolina during the season.
Trae Benham, a 6-3 sharpshooting guard for cfa Academy, was named to the third team for the Class of 2021. This past season, Benham was the leading scorer (19.2 points) for an Eagles squad that set a school-record for victories (35) and won the second state championship in program history. He also made the All-NCISAA team.
Jackson Threadgill, a 6-5 wing who’s a Concord native but played his final 2½ seasons at Davidson Day School, was chosen for the Class of 2020’s fourth team. Threadgill, who has signed with the Charlotte 49ers, played the first portion of his high school career with the Concord Spiders.
Cabarrus County’s fifth-team selections by Phenom Hoops were Hickory Ridge’s Jordan Marsh (Class of 2022), Carolina International’s Kimman Power (Class of 2023) and Cox Mill’s Quave Propst-Allison (Class of 2022).
Marsh was the leading scorer for the Ragin’ Bulls this season, putting up 17 points per game in a campaign that was shortened by a knee injury. The lightning-fast, 5-10 Marsh was honored as an All-Southwestern 4A Conference pick.
Power, a svelte 6-2 guard, was the top scorer for Carolina International, posting an average of 17.9 points per game.
Propst-Allison was an explosive player for Cox Mill this season while leading the Chargers to the SPC’s regular-season and tournament championships. Averaging nearly 16 points per game to go with 6.1 rebounds, the 6-1 Propst Allison was named the SPC Boys Basketball Player of the Year.