The Belmont Stakes has found a place on the sports calendar and will be run June 20, becoming the first of horse racing’s Triple Crown of races rather than the last for the first time in history.
The Kentucky Derby, which typically is the first of the Triple Crown races, is scheduled to run Sept. 8 at Churchill Downs, with the Preakness Stakes last on Oct. 3 at Baltimore’s Pimlico Race Course. The Belmont Stakes was originally scheduled for June 6 and Belmont Park, which had been closed because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, will open without spectators the first week of June.
The 152nd edition of the race will take place over a shorter distance — a mile and an eighth rather than its challenging mile and a half, the New York Racing Association announced. Its purse will be reduced by a one-third to $1 million and, although it one of the sport’s crown jewels, no spectators will be allowed at the Elmont, New York, track.
“It was tough to ask developing 3-year horses to go that far after not racing for months,” David O’Rourke, the chief executive of the New York Racing Association, told the New York Times. “As far as the purse, we partly rely on casino revenues, and it doesn’t look like they are running anytime soon.”
The move makes the Belmont more prep race than Triple Crown event, essentially becoming a Kentucky Derby qualifier. Last week, Churchill Downs announced that if either the Preakness or Belmont preceded the Derby, the winner would receive 150 qualifying points toward entrance in the Derby. The second- through fourth-place finishers will receive 60, 30 and 15 points respectively.
The change in the Triple Crown schedule is not without precedent. From 1923 through 1932, the Preakness was run before the Derby. Only three days ago, New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the state’s horse racing tracks would be allowed to open June 1.
“This is the year for traditions to go out the window,” O’Rourke said.