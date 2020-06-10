CONCORD – On Wednesday, two days after local Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace called for NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag from its racetracks, the organization did just that.
NASCAR released this statement on Wednesday:
“The presence of the Confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry. Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special. The display of the Confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties.”
On Sunday, before a race in Atlanta, Wallace wore a T-shirt reading “I Can’t Breathe/Black Lives Matter” in support of a recent movement to end racial injustice following the death of George Floyd while being arrested by the Minneapolis police. The next night, during an interview with CNN’s Don Lemon, Wallace said NASCAR needed to ban the Confederate flag.
"My next step would be to get rid of all Confederate flags," Wallace, a Northwest Cabarrus High School graduate, told Lemon. "There should be no individual that is uncomfortable showing up to our events to have a good time with their family that feels some type of way about something they have seen, an object they have seen flying.
"No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race. So it starts with Confederate flags. Get them out of here. They have no place for them."
Wallace is the only full-time African American driver on NASCAR’s top circuit.
On Tuesday, Richard Petty Motorsports announced that Wallace would drive his familiar No. 43 car with a Black Lives Matter paint scheme in Wednesday night’s race at Martinsville Speedway to promote racial equality.
In an interview with FS1 Wednesday, Wallace lauded NASCAR for its decision to ban Confederate flags from its race tracks.
"Props to NASCAR and everybody involved," he told FS1, which broadcast the race. (NASCAR president Steve) Phelps and I have been in contact a lot, just trying to figure out what steps are next. And that was a huge, pivotal moment. A lot of backlash for the sport, but it creates doors and allows the community to come together as one. And that's what the real mission is here. So I'm excited about that, and (I’m) just going keep going on tonight.”
NASCAR long ago banned the use of the Confederate flag on its cars and licensed merchandise. In 2015, when photos of confessed killer Dylan Roof surfaced of him posing with the flag after he murdered nine black churchgoers in Charleston, South Carolina, NASCAR asked fans not to bring the flag to its racetracks "in a renewed effort to create an all-inclusive, even more welcoming atmosphere for all who attend our events." NASCAR even offered a trade-in program in which fans could swap a flag of their choice for the U.S. flag.
Nonetheless, the Confederate flag -- popular among NASCAR's largely Southern fan base --was still a familiar sight at racetracks, from articles of clothing to other personal items to the flags themselves.