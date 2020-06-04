CONCORD – For now, COVID-19 is still interfering with the up-close experience for racing fans at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
On Thursday morning, speedway officials announced that the popular Summer Shootout will kick off next week but, at the recommendation of health officials, the first month of races will be closed to fans.
The Summer Shootout will feature back-to-back nights of racing for the first four weeks, starting on Monday, June 8. The June schedule will feature Bandolero racing on Monday nights and Legend Cars on Tuesdays. The first four weeks of racing are as follows:
June 8-9: Round 1
June 15-16: Round 2
June 22-23: Round 3
June 29-30: Round 4
The remainder of the summer schedule, and any updates to fan access, will be determined at a later date.
Two NASCAR Cup Series races held at Charlotte Motor Speedway last month – the Coca-Cola 600 and the Alsco Uniforms 500 – were held without fans at the track, as were Xfinity Series and Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series events.
CMS officials are hopeful the second month of Summer Shootout races will have fans present.
“For many families, Summer Shootout has become a tradition, as they gather on Tuesday nights to cheer on their favorite driver,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “While we share the fans’ disappointment that they cannot join us for the opening weeks of the summer, we believe that it is in the best interest of the health and safety of our fans, drivers and teammates. We will continue to work with officials to determine the best course of action moving forward and hope to celebrate alongside the fans later this summer.”
Now in its 27th season, the Summer Shootout has become a proving ground for up-and-coming drivers, with NASCAR stars like Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, William Byron, Bubba Wallace and Daniel Hemric cutting their teeth on Charlotte Motor Speedway’s frontstretch quarter-mile before advancing through the NASCAR ranks.