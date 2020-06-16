DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Kannapolis native Dale Earnhardt Jr., one of the most popular drivers in racing history, headlined a three-man class as inductees into the NASCAR Hall of Fame Tuesday evening.
Red Farmer and Mike Stefanik joined Earnhardt Jr., becoming members of Hall of Fame’s 12th class, which was the first with three members.
In addition, Ralph Seagraves was named as the recipient of the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR.
Earnhardt Jr., a third-generation NASCAR champion, joins his legendary father, Dale Earnhardt, in the Hall of Fame. Earnhardt Jr.'s grandfather, Ralph Earnhardt, is in the International Motorsports Hall of Fame.
Earnhardt Jr., who was named the sport’s Most Popular Driver a record 15 times, retired from full-time racing in 2017. This was his first year of eligibility for the Hall of Fame.
Earnhardt Jr. began his career at family-owned Dale Earnhardt Inc., winning back-to-back Xfinity Series titles and 13 races in two full-time seasons. He moved on to the Cup Series, where he won for the first time in his 12th career start.
Like his father, Earnhardt Jr. was a master of the draft and thrived in restrictor plate racing. Ten of his 26 Cup victories came at Daytona and Talladega, including Daytona 500 wins in 2004 and 2014. In 2006, Earnhardt became a team owner when he founded JR Motorsports.sume. The team has three Xfinity Series championships and 47 wins. Earnhardt currently serves as an analyst for NBC Sports.
It’s not known how many wins Farmer has, however it’s believed to be more than 700. He continues to race, even as he approaches 90 years old, is a member of the “Alabama Gang.” He won three consecutive championships in NASCAR’s Late Model Sportsman division from 1969-71, long after he won the Modified title in 1956. Though he preferred racing in the Late Model Sportsman division, Farmer did run 36 Cup Series races, with a best finish of fourth (twice).
Stefanik is one of NASCAR’s two winningest champions, along with fellow Hall of Famer Richie Evans. Each tallied nine titles, with Stefanik’s coming in both the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and NASCAR East Series. Seven of his titles came in his primary racing series, the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour.
In 2003, Stefanik was named one of the Tour’s 10 Greatest Drivers and holds the all-time series record in championships, wins, poles, top fives and top 10s.
Stefanik won two championships consecutively in the NASCAR East Series, in 1997-98. That, along with a win total that ties for ninth on the all-time series wins list, earned him a spot on the Top 10 Drivers of the First 25 Years of the NASCAR East Series list in 2011. In addition, Stefanik spent one full-time season in the NASCAR Gander Outdoor & RV Truck Series, capturing Rookie of the Year honors in 1999.
Seagraves was pivotal in NASCAR’s premier series getting its first corporate backing. Seagraves started out as an official with R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company and had been searching for a means to market cigarettes after federal government banned RJR’s products from advertising on television and radio. In the late 1960s, Stefanik met Junior Johnson, and the Hall of Fame racer suggested RJR sponsor his cars. But Stefanik had bigger plans and proposed sponsoring NASCAR’s top series. In 1971, the NASCAR Winston Cup Series was born.
The partnership helped NASCAR launch into the national spotlight and created a bedrock of stability for the next three decades. RJR’s Winston brand sponsored NASCAR’s top series for more than 30 years until in 2003. Under Seagraves leadership, RJR helped a number of race track operators refurbish their facilities, many of which were short tracks that ran developmental NASCAR Winston Racing Series races.
Because of the current coronavirus pandemic, the NASCAR Hall of Fame Voting Panel met virtually to vote upon the 15 nominees for the latest class of inductees and the five nominees for the Landmark Award. The group also became the first to vote on two different Hall of Fame ballots.
Ten nominees appeared on the Modern Era ballot, which was selected by the traditional Nominating Committee. The same committee selected the five Landmark Award nominees. The Pioneer ballot, which included five nominees whose careers began in 1961 or earlier, was selected by a new Honors Committee. Beginning with the Class of 2021, each Hall of Fame class will feature two inductees from the Modern Era ballot and one from the Pioneer ballot.
Earnhardt Jr. received 76 percent of the Modern Era ballot votes, while Stefanik earned 49 percent. Ricky Rudd finished third, followed by Neil Bonnett. Red Farmer received 71 percent of the Pioneer ballot votes. Hershel McGriff was second.
Results for the NASCAR.com Fan Vote were Neil Bonnett, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Red Farmer.
In addition to Earnhardt Jr. and Stefanik, the other Modern Era ballot nominees included Neil Bonnett, Jeff Burton, Carl Edwards, Harry Gant, Harry Hyde, Larry Phillips, Ricky Rudd and Kirk Shelmerdine. The other Pioneer ballot nominees were Jake Elder, Banjo Matthews, Hershel McGriff and Ralph Moody.
Nominees for the Landmark Award included Janet Guthrie, Alvin Hawkins, Mike Helton and Dr. Joe Mattiolli.