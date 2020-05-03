MOUNT PLEASANT – No Cabarrus County high school athletic team, public or private, has ever won six state championships in a row.
Reaching the pinnacle as a first-place team in any sport, at any level, with that type of dominance is achieving rare air.
However, there’s a group of athletes from Mount Pleasant High that’s unmatched in the way it has excelled at the state level in its area of expertise.
On April 23 when the N.C. High School Athletic Association announced the recipients of its prestigious Commissioner’s Cup for community service, Mount Pleasant’s AWSUM Club – which stands for Athletes Who Share Unselfish Moments – was once again one of the two winners in the 2A classification.
It was the sixth straight year this group of talented Tigers won the award, matching the number of years the prize has been offered.
“It’s definitely a huge honor,” said Rylee Sepesi, a senior and one of the Club’s co-presidents. “It’s nothing I really realized as a freshman or sophomore but definitely now that it’s my senior year … We’ll definitely be telling younger club members the importance of this.”
Among this year’s eight recipients (two in each of the NCHSAA’s four competitive classifications), Mount Pleasant was the only one represented by a school club. The other winners were individual teams or small collections of teams.
Interested groups are considered for the Commissioner’s Cup by completing an application and submitting a one-minute video that highlights their community service. Sepesi’s co-president, London Little, produced this year’s award-winning entry.
The video included clips from numerous AWSUM Club-sponsored or supported events from the 2019-20 school year, including a fundraising event for Mount Pleasant Elementary School, its contribution to the Kids and Cops Christmas program, and its emotional and financial support of a Mount Pleasant High cheerleader Makayla Staley and her father, Dale, who was diagnosed with terminal cancer in the fall.
Dale Staley was surprised with a “Celebration of Life” before a football game on a Friday night in late September. According to AWSUM Club faculty sponsor Michael Landers, Dale Staley and his family arrived at the school cafeteria that night thinking he had to be there to take part in a simple pre-game meal. But when Staley opened the doors, he was greeted by 325 students wearing “#DaleStrong” T-shirts and applauding in support.
Each of Mount Pleasant’s fall sports teams was involved, along with the band. The celebration carried over to that night’s game.
The AWSUM Club was founded on the very principles on which the Commissioner’s Cup was created. Mount Pleasant wasn’t the first Cabarrus school to have an AWSUM Club, but it is easily the most involved.
Landers, a former Mount Pleasant assistant football coach, says the club usually has interest from more than 100 athletes and students who provide assistance to Mount Pleasant’s sports teams. He added that a core group of 30-35 members provide the most substance to the club’s mission.
“When you get to see year-in and year-out the impact young adults can make on other people in the community,” said Landers, “and you see it inspires them to do more and you see the effect it has on them wanting to help and their positive outlook, that sometimes takes precedence over anything I can do in one day in the classroom.”
One of those young adults is Little, a four-year club member and a Tigers cheerleader. Some of her favorite sports-related memories are the way the school fan base helped Mount Pleasant football player Landon Honeycutt win WSOC-TV’s Big 22 Player of the Year Award in 2018 and her being named homecoming queen this year.
Little says she’s grateful for her classmates selecting her for such an honor but that she would much rather deflect attention away from herself.
“The bigger impact on myself would be me helping others,” said Little, who plans to pursue a nursing career after high school. “I’m not the type of person who wants attention or anything like that. I’m the type of person who would rather help others and even have people not know that I helped them.”
Founded in 2008, Mount Pleasant’s AWSUM Club is responsible for the increasingly popular King of the Court charity volleyball tournament which raises money to support local breast cancer charities. Students from 12 county public and private schools compete and have raised more than $125,000 in its 12 years.
One of Sepesi’s favorite events over the years was called Tackling Childhood Cancer, a powder puff football event held at Hickory Ridge High School and supported by former Carolina Panther Luke Kuechly.
“It helped raise money for a little girl named Lexi who was battling leukemia,” said Sepesi, who is scheduled to attend N.C. State University in the fall. “We were able to raise over $20,000 for Lexi and her medical bills … (Now) I see her mom’s constant Facebook posts. While she’s had some relapses, she’s had many victories on top of that, too.”
For receiving the Commissioner’s Cup, Mount Pleasant will receive a $1,000 stipend it can use to support its program. In each of the previous five years, the AWSUM Club has used the money to support its causes the following school year.