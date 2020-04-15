CONCORD – The coronavirus pandemic has stolen another sports season from local athletes.
On Monday, North Carolina’s executive committee for American Legion Baseball announced that the 2020 season would be cancelled for all senior and junior teams as well as Lady Legion Softball programs.
It was the final crushing blow for Legion ball after the national organization last month ruled that all regional tournaments and the American Legion World Series scheduled to be played in Shelby this summer were cancelled.
“These times are unparalleled,” Americanism Commission Chairman Richard Anderson said in a statement released by the national office. “And while it is distressing to think of all those youth across the nation who are disappointed to learn of the cancellation of American Legion programs this year, it would be a much, much greater tragedy if even just one of those youth were to fall ill during a program. The Americanism Commission feels this is the right thing to do.”
The move was certainly disappointing for the head coaches of Cabarrus County’s two Senior American Legion Baseball clubs, Jaymie Russ of Concord Post 51 and Joe Hubbard of Kannapolis Post 115. But both men said they also understand why the decision to cancel the season was made.
“I’m not surprised by it,” Russ said. “I knew when the national committee decided to cancel the World Series and the regionals that it could happen.
“I’m not going to go against the decision,” Russ added. “Obviously, the first and foremost important thing is the safety of the kids and everybody involved. As much as I hate it – I really do because I love Legion baseball and everything it stands for – I’m not going to buck the system when it comes to safety and health with a lot of peoples’ kids and children, including my own.”
Hubbard, who has coached Post 115 teams featuring future pros Corey, Kyle and Justin Seager, said he also wasn’t caught off-guard by the state’s move and can see how the state arrived to its decision.
“With the way this has gone, I think everybody’s really erring on the side of safety, not knowing what to expect,” Hubbard said. “I think the executive board did the same thing. Once nationals shut everything down, I felt the states were going to follow suit.”
Post 115 athletics director Ronnie Raper sent messages to prospective players on Monday delivering the unfortunate news that the season had been cancelled.
And Hubbard, who’s also the head coach at Northwest Cabarrus, said he really sympathizes with the players, who quite possibly could still be in self-quarantine while baseball fields sit empty this summer.
“I had six (Northwest Cabarrus) seniors this year that got to play five baseball games,” Hubbard said, “and at least there was some hope that if American Legion still played they’d have the opportunity to have a legitimate season. And for those kids, I really feel for them. They’re not going to get that opportunity.”
Russ spent three years playing American Legion baseball in Gaston County in the 1990s before going on to a professional career and said he definitely empathizes with his Post 51 athletes.
“If this happened in the 90s, a lot of guys who played baseball would not have had an opportunity to do anything else,” Russ said. “That’s all we had. You either did that, or you didn’t play any baseball.
“Luckily now, if this thing gets better, some of these kids can play on some travel teams or some showcase teams, down the road or months from now. I really hope that happens. Or I hope there could be a possibility of what the colleges are doing and maybe give them a redshirt year so some kids could play next year.”
Summer ball still a possibility
But even if that doesn’t happen, all still might not be lost for this summer.
Raper, the Kannapolis Post 115 athletics director, is spearheading a local effort to have summer baseball for Legion-aged players after the statewide stay-at-home mandate issued by Gov. Roy Cooper is lifted.
“We will have a 2020 season as soon as government restrictions are lifted as a new league that will not be associated with American Legion,” Raper said.
But Legion ball in North Carolina is done for 2020, and that still leaves many people who grew up with the generations-long tradition extremely disappointed.
Asked if the decision to cancel the season at this point was the right thing to do, Hubbard said, “I don’t know if there is a right or wrong right now, because no one knows what’s happening and no one knows what’s going to happen. I think it’s hard to say ‘right’ or ‘wrong’ about anything; it could be a great decision, or it could be one of those decisions where they wished that maybe they would’ve waited a little bit.
“But only time will tell on that.”