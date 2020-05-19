GREENSBORO – Atlantic Coast Conference teams continue to stand out among those from Division I colleges and universities that meet standards and excel academically, as evidenced by the annual Academic Progress Rate (APR) team data released by the NCAA on Tuesday.
Each Division I institution is held accountable for the academic progress of its student-athletes through the APR, a team-based metric that accounts for the eligibility and retention of each scholarship student-athlete, each term.
Nationally, NCAA Division I teams earned an overall Academic Progress Rate of 983 for the third consecutive year. Like the overall multiyear rate, which includes data from the 2015-16 academic year through the 2018-19 academic year, the multiyear rates for baseball, football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball were consistent or moved by a single point. Baseball was up one point to 977, football stayed at 964, men’s basketball dropped one to 966 and women’s basketball increased one to 983.
Current ACC highlights include:
• All 58 ACC football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball and baseball programs exceeded the required 930 APR.
• The ACC owns the highest APR among Power 5 conferences in the following men’s sports: football, baseball, cross country, lacrosse, swimming & diving, and track & field.
• The ACC owns the highest APR among Power 5 conferences in the following women’s sports: soccer, swimming & diving, tennis, and track & field.
• Men’s Basketball: 10 ACC teams have an APR above the Division I average 966 (matching the most among Power 5 conferences).
• Football: 10 ACC teams have an APR above the Division I average 968 (second among peer conferences).
• Women’s Basketball: Eight teams have an APR above the Division I average 983 (second among peer conferences).
• Baseball: 10 of 14 ACC teams have an APR above the average 977 (most among peer conferences and three more than the next-closest Power 5 league).
• Clemson baseball and two ACC women’s basketball teams – Wake Forest and Louisville – recorded APR scores of 1000.
The ACC’s strong showing comes one week after 83 teams from member schools received APR recognition awards, second-most among Division I Power 5 conferences.
To compete in the 2019-20 postseason, teams had to achieve a four-year APR of 930. NCAA members chose the 930 standard because that score predicts, on average, a 50% graduation rate for teams at that APR level. Additionally, teams must earn a four-year APR of at least 930 to avoid penalties.