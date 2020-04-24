KANNAPOLIS – As the parents of a young basketball player, Chris and Jessica Gordon used to get up early, pack the car and leave their Kannapolis home to take their daughter, Allison, to her AAU games on weekends.
The trips would often be filled with excitement, until the Gordons’ car stopped at a red light and Allison glanced out the window and noticed someone asking for food or money.
Allison didn’t see a panhandler or a person unmotivated to work; even as an elementary school student, she saw someone in need.
And she wasn’t going to sit gleefully thinking about basketball games without trying to help, so she’d reach into her gym bag and give the person whatever food her parents had packed to get her through the day.
“I would see people at intersections all the time,” Allison recalled. “I’d give them my Gatorade or the snacks I had at the time. It made my heart hurt, honestly.
“I always wondered how they got in that position. A lot of people stereotype and say, ‘Oh, they did drugs’ or something like that, but that’s not everyone’s case. I kind of felt bad for them. And as I got older, the more I wanted to put effort into helping out.”
Allison’s still a basketball player, having spent the 2019-20 season as a mainstay on the Northwest Cabarrus junior varsity team. More important, she’s also still a giver.
Last Friday, she decided to help some of the people on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic fight: police officers.
Allison – with the assistance of her parents and two younger sisters – delivered bags of snacks to the Kannapolis Police Department. In all, there were 32 bags filled with things such as fruit snacks, Oreo cookies, potato chips, Cow Tales candy, chips and water bottles. And, yes, there might’ve even been some mini doughnuts, too.
“It made my heart warm,” Allison said of the police officers’ reaction. “I was really excited to do it. I just felt like I was doing good and I was helping out people, especially in a time like this.”
Allison’s become known for her generosity throughout the years and has taken helping the homeless at stoplights to an even higher level.
Last summer, for instance, she began making Blessing Bags – Ziploc bags packed with snacks, hygiene products, rolls of quarters and more – for her parents to keep in their cars in case the family encountered someone in need. She’d sometimes include the free toothbrushes the family received during trips to the dentist.
“She has always had a soft sport in her heart for those less fortunate,” said her father, Chris.
Allison was born in March. Instead of receiving gifts for her 15th birthday this year, she planned to ask friends and family for money so she could provide meals to a Cabarrus County homeless shelter. But when the COVID-19 crisis struck last month, she had to come up with a different strategy, and she’s spent much of her time during the state-mandated quarantine looking for ideas.
That’s when family friend Vicki Graham mentioned that a number of first responders weren’t able to eat during their shifts, especially at night, because many local establishments had shortened hours or were closed altogether.
So Allison, her mother and her sisters Bryleigh and Teagan went to work packing bags for the officers. They delivered the snack bags on Friday, keeping a distance of 6 feet, of course.
“The smiles on their faces are what I’ll remember the most about helping the police officers,” Allison said. “They were genuinely really happy, and they were shocked by my age because not many people do that type of things.”
Allison, it seems, has always given extra effort.
This past season, as a point guard for Northwest Cabarrus, she helped the Trojans JV squad to a second-place finish in the conference. And she earned a promotion for it, moving up to the varsity team for Northwest’s first-round playoff game.
“Allison played a major role for our JV program this year with her tenacious defense and competitive spirit,” Northwest Cabarrus coach Jarmaine Spruill said. “Allison loves the game. If she could lock herself in the gym, she would.”
But she also plans to continue her life of helping those in need, especially during the most critical times.
Asked why she’s so motivated to help people, she says the answer is simple: It comes from what she’s seen.
“I definitely get it from my family,” Allison said. “I just have this desire to help out. I just want to do better and good. The world isn’t as great as it used to be anymore, so I just want to try to make a difference.
“Once the coronavirus and everything is over, I plan to go back to Blessing Bags and things like that. And I’ll still help out the police officers.”