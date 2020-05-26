CHARLOTTE — After his record-breaking season, senior pole vaulter Keon Howe garnered All-America honors for the indoor track and field season as announced by the USTFCCCA on Tuesday.
“Keon had a historic indoor season and it’s wonderful that the coaches association is recognizing the NCAA qualifiers as All Americans after the heart-breaking cancellation of the championships that are so challenging to qualify for,” head coach Bob Olesen said.
Even though the season was cut short, Howe’s success was nothing short of impressive as he finished first in seven of the eight meets he competed in. During the indoor season, he broke Charlotte’s indoor pole vault record multiple times, and his vault of 5.47m (17’-11.25”) at the Boston University Last Chance meet propelled him to rank 12th in the nation. Because of this, Howe qualified for the NCAA Indoor Championships and received All-America accolades.
At the Conference USA Indoor Championships, Howe was named the Male Field Performer of the Meet after winning the gold in pole vault and bronze in high jump, which helped the men’s team to a conference victory. His pole vault of 5.38m (17’-7.75”) at the C-USA Championships also broke the meet record. He was named to First-Team and Third-Team All-Conference after his accomplishments.
Howe was also one of two Charlotte student-athletes to receive C-USA Athlete of the Week honors and broke three different meet/facility records.