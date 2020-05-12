April 20, 2020

MANOR, LLC Nursing Assisted Living and Long-Term Care

On behalf of our Five Oak's Health Care Team members, we express our heartfelt concern for our Residents and fellow Team members who have tested positive for COVID-19. Our thoughts are also focused on our Resident's Families during this: unprecedented time. We are incredibly grateful to our Health Care Team Members for their selfless and courageous devotion over these past weeks in accomplishing our Mission of compassionately. caring for our Residents. Our Health Care Team Members have sacrificed their own personal health and well-being to rise to this unprecedented challenge of tackling a ruthless virus. These Team Members remain fully committed to staying the course to help care for our Residents. We salute them!

Five Oaks remains in close communication with our local and state Health Officials to ensure we continue to our dedication to timely and properly implementing the ever-changing recommendations issued by the government's health care experts, as these experts learn new details about this virus. :

COVID-19 has proven to the World to be a dangerous, ruthless virus, particularly so for the elderly. Our vigilant efforts to try to decrease the spread of this virus have included restricting visitors, screening anyone entering our nursing home, donning masks and gloves in accordance with "regulatory usage of these supplies and continuing aggressive infection control techniques”.

This is an exceedingly difficult time for our Nation, and particularly for our Residents and their Families. We appreciate that the Families are sacrificing too! Not being able to visit your loved ones is especially difficult. We greatly appreciate your cooperation to help us focus on protecting your loved ones and your support of this Global effort to help slow the spread of this horrible virus.

Lastly, THANK YOU again to our Outstanding Front-Line Health Care Team Members for tirelessly guiding us all through a health care crisis the World has not endured in over 100 years. You continue to answer the call of duty, with each shift that you give of yourselves to serve the needs of our Residents.

Thank you for your Heroic Devotion!

Drew Richard

Administrator

Five Oaks Rehab