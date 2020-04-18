Morning News
GREELEYVILLE
In trying times like these, Brian Smith tries even harder for others.
On Saturday, the C.E. Murray football coach served meals at the St. Lawrence Community Center. And when school’s in session, he delivers school lunches, and even learning packets to those who are unable to pick them up on their own.
This week, however, was spring break for Williamsburg County Schools.
Last Sunday, just when Smith thought he could somewhat rest and spend some more time with his family this week, he received a call from one of his father’s friends in Massachusetts. He said Smith’s father, Patrick, had tested positive for COVID-19 and was rushed from Lynn, Mass., to a Salem hospital because the one in Lynn had closed last year.
“I asked his friend what was wrong, and he said (Smith’s father) couldn’t breathe,” said Smith, also C.E. Murray’s athletic director and the 2015 Morning News Football Coach of the Year. “He had chest pains and had a high fever. He really just didn’t feel good at all. They did an X-ray earlier in the day and saw in his chest what they called spiked proteins, so they knew he has COVID, immediately.”
For someone like Smith, who has heavily advocated on social media the need for social distancing and to take this pandemic seriously, he certainly felt the weight of the moment.
“It was definitely nerve-wracking, and then you start worrying about what you’re doing, and you worry about other people,” Smith said. “It’s not like I can fly up there and see him. One is they don’t allow visitors for obvious reasons. And I’ve checked the air flights. I thought they’d at least be cheap. But gosh, they’re outrageous right now, and I understand why. There’s no one flying. So, that’s not an option either.”
All Smith can do is keep up with his father from afar.
“The good news is the hospital he’s now at is doing a fantastic job keeping everyone to date,” Smith said. “They call us each morning and give us an update on how he’s doing. I can’t say enough good things about them.”
Smith talked about his father’s symptoms.
“A fever for COVID is a lot higher than a normal flu ever, and it lasts a lot longer to the point where it feels like it’s cooking your brain,” Smith said. “The doctor called me Wednesday and said my father’s telling him it feels like his eyes are burning. In reality, they actually are. He had a 103-degree fever for four straight days. What ended up working was taking him off all the medications, including Tylenol, and that broke down the fever where it wasn’t as high.”
That’s what makes being so far away the hardest for Smith.
“I can’t even see him. I can’t see him to say, ‘I’m here for you. I love you. We’ll work through this together’ and ask if he needs a face cloth, does he need anything,” he said.
But now, it’s possible Smith’s father could improve enough that the hospital releases him today. Then he would have to be quarantined for 14 days at a makeshift unit at the Boston Convention Center.
Then Smith’s 67-year-old father can return to his apartment and carry on.
“At times like these, you remember the ones whose family members have died from this. That’s got to be brutal where they can’t go see the body, none of that. They can’t have a normal funeral, I guess, for a while,” Smith said. “That’s got to be heart-breaking. I just can’t imagine it. I’m grateful and thankful we haven’t had that yet. He seems to be doing better.”
Of all the weeks Smith could have had spring break, it had to be this one?
“If I was working, I could have been at least halfway occupied with doing my normal job and delivering meals and getting more schoolwork done and things of that nature, checking on my students,” Smith said.
For now, Smith relies on the foundations he has near him.
“It’s tough. it’s not the way it’s supposed to be. You depend on your faith and your family, and that’s all you can do,” Smith said.
But on Monday, Smith will get to go back to delivering lunches. And, if school is still out May 1, there will be another month’s worth of learning packets to help distribute to students.
He’ll keep trying to serve others, even in these trying times.
An eight-time APSE national contest honoree, Scott recently authored his first book,”70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway.” In college, Scott played on a tennis scholarship and earned degrees from Young Harris College (Ga.) and Berry College (Ga.).