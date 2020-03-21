CONCORD — About three weeks ago, just before the world began the practice of self-isolation, Sam Yelton sat in the confines of the Central Cabarrus baseball clubhouse and talked about the time he learned about self-awareness.
It happened about a year ago, when, according to Yelton’s own lofty standards, he was struggling as a sophomore with great expectations.
The brand of ball Yelton was playing at the time wasn’t really that bad, but he wasn’t performing as well as he could on the diamond. And for a kid who’d earned a starting spot in center field and batted .373 as a ninth-grader for the Vikings the previous season, that simply wasn’t good enough.
At least that’s the pressure Yelton was putting on himself.
“Last year, I was kind of nervous at the start of the season,” Yelton recalled. “I wasn’t doing so hot. I thought I had to perform fantastically, way above the bar, and the goals I had were way beyond what I should’ve looked at.
“Then I just changed my mentality,” he added. “I decided I really shouldn’t look for (batting) .700 or .800; I should just worry about hitting the ball hard, hitting the ball in the field and just having fun, basically, because it’s four years of high school baseball. It’s just really all about having fun.”
Once Yelton came to that realization, a whole new world opened up for him.
He began to see the ball better at the plate and went on a scorching tear. He hit .439 and was tabbed the 2019 South Piedmont 3A Conference Player of the Year. It’s believed that Yelton was the youngest player since former Northwest Cabarrus star and current Los Angeles Dodger Corey Seager to win the league’s top award.
“It was surreal to win that,” Yelton said. “That was such a great opportunity. I thank God for it. I thank my coaches and my teammates and, of course, my parents. It really humbles me that people would think of me as player of the year of our conference. It was just a momentous award.”
But the change in mindset — and, ultimately, game performance — wasn’t just the result of some epiphany.
Yelton had a little help from the people he loved most, and even someone he hadn’t even met. But it’s all been part of a unique journey that’s seen him climb from the mental frustrations of “struggling” with his game to being headed to major college baseball in a few years.
Play ball, and that’s all!When Yelton was going through his trying times on the diamond last spring, he had a conversation with his biggest fan” His mother, Brenda.
Yelton told his mom about his anxieties at the plate, and she’d, in turn, talk to him before games in an effort to calm him down. Then, one day, Brenda sent him some podcasts to listen to prior to First Pitch on game days. The podcasts were discussions by Steve Springer, a former big-leaguer and now a “performance coach” for the Toronto Blue Jays, helping the organization’s younger players with their mental approach to hitting.
“He talked about things like the mentality before a baseball game: ‘What to think. Don’t get into your head so deep,’” Yelton said.
As he warmed up for games, Yelton would have on his headphones with the Springer podcasts playing the whole time, especially when he was in the batting cage.
“I’d just get into a mindset of relaxing, calming myself down and just having fun,” Yelton said. “What I had set myself up to do before that was so high that I couldn’t reach it, and I started doing badly. Once I set the bar lower, I began to set small goals and go from there. It took the pressure off me, basically, of trying to perform above what I could.”
The results were undeniable.
Yelton became one of the most menacing hitters in the county, even though he wasn’t hitting home runs. Opposing pitchers just knew that Yelton, batting second or third in the lineup, was going to be a major problem to deal with because he was going to put the ball in play and either put runners in scoring position or send them home himself.
“It felt amazing,” Yelton recalled, flashing a wide grin. “It felt like it was just about why I play the game. It had been so stressful for me that it was becoming kind of a chore to play the game. But once I became accustomed to having fun and talking to my teammates and cheering on my team, it became all about why I started playing the game when I was so young. It was all about having fun.”
Yelton said he’ll be forever indebted to his mother for helping him find a solution to his perceived baseball woes. But that didn’t start last spring; she’s been doing it for quite a while now.
“It was around 11 years old when I really started thinking baseball was a chore,” Yelton said. “I didn’t enjoy it. But she reminded me why I played, why I started in the first place. She used to take me to every single lesson I had, every single practice, every single tournament over the summer. She’s basically come to every single one of my games. She’s just been amazing. She’s done a ton for me, and it’s the same with my dad (Todd).
“My dad encourages me every single day. If I have a bad day and I think I did terrible, he’ll just say, ‘Think of the long run. Instead of thinking about what you did today, think of what you CAN do tomorrow.’ My parents are the reason I keep on playing.”
School days
Yelton got especially close to his mother after his sixth-grade year at Hickory Ridge Middle School. That year, he and his family made the decision that he would be home-schooled.
Yelton was young for his grade, and he wanted to have an extra year of baseball under his belt. So he re-classed and spent the next three years of middle school learning from home, with his mother as his primary educator. Meanwhile, he played for Charlotte Stampede, a home-school team coached by Core Athletics instructors David Darwin and Charles Weber.
“Homeschool was kind of weird for me at first,” Yelton said. “Going from public school, waking up at 9 a.m. for middle school to my mom teaching me and me teaching myself, it was a weird transition. But once I got used to it, it became a lot easier. And since it wasn’t as long as (public) school days, it was easier for me to leave at noon to go practice or go to lessons.”
Yelton was a standout performer for the Stampede, but he wanted to take a different path for high school. But instead of enrolling at Hickory Ridge in his native Harrisburg — and a place where his older sister, Breezy, had been a softball heroine — he opted for the STEM program at Central Cabarrus. He also wanted to play for highly respected Vikings coach Ronnie Bost.
But the transition wasn’t exactly smooth at first.
“It was hard,” Yelton admitted. “My first day, I went to freshman orientation, and it was so rough. I had a lot of trouble talking to other kids, just socializing, because I was so used to being with myself and my family. During my classes, I’d be really closed off, because I didn’t really have anything to relate to with these kids.”
But as the year progressed and baseball season arrived, things got easier. As a freshman on the varsity squad, the diamond became his safe haven. There, he wasn’t the kid who had trouble making friends. He was a rising star who garnered respect and gave it back in return.
“I just really felt at home,” Yelton said. “Everybody was so welcoming. We’d joke around, we’d have fun at practices. And after practices and games, we’d go out to eat, so I’d connect with the guys even more. Now I’ve formed such great friendships here, all from baseball.”
And Bost knew early on that he had something special in Yelton.
“Seeing Sam at 12 years old, his overall athletic ability, his desire to compete, his desire to play at a high level, his passion for the game — all those intangibles have really pushed him to become the athlete that he is now,” Bost said. “Those are things you could see real early in Sam. He had the tools, but it was just a matter of putting the time and the work in to refine those tools to get to the level he’s at today.”
A new man
Where is Yelton today?
He’s a powerfully built 5-foot-11, 190-pound left-handed hitter who’s comfortable hitting to any part of the field. If the ball flies out of the park when he’s at the plate, fine. If it simply winds up in an open space for a base hit, fine. And if it turns out that Yelton doesn’t reach base safely at all, well, that’s fine, too.
It’s all part of the lessons Yelton’s learned from talks with his sister, support from his big brother (Talon), love from his parents, coaching from Bost and other members of the Central Cabarrus staff, or the sounds of Steve Springer in his headphones before games.
In all, it helped Yelton fly up the radar as a college prospect and earn a scholarship to play for Duke University in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
He’d gotten his first scholarship offer from Appalachian State near the end of his player-of-the-year season in 2019. From there, he narrowed his top three to Coastal Carolina, Clemson and Duke last summer.
It didn’t wind up being a hard decision.
“Duke offered me, and it was just the opportunity of a lifetime,” said Yelton, who carries a 4.1 GPA.
“You can’t really give up a scholarship like Duke, and you can’t really give up an opportunity to play at such a high level. It’s just, like, an iconic school.”
And to top 2019 off, Yelton’s tutelage from Springer didn’t just end in his headphones; he got to meet him in person, at the Athletic Barn baseball training facility in Waxhaw.
“I had a hitting lesson there, and (Springer) was watching me hit,” Yelton recalled. “He had a talk there later that day, and he stopped me.”
The former big-leaguer gave the high school kid a compliment.
“He said, ‘You’ve got a great swing. Just keep on working on it. Have you heard of me? Have you heard of my stuff?’” Yelton said. “I said, ‘Definitely. I listen to you before every game.’”
Then, Springer extended himself even more, giving Yelton a keepsake: A game-worn rubber bracelet inscripted with some words that resonated with the once-anxiety-riddled Yelton.
“It says, ‘Compete with confidence and act like it’s opening day every day,’” Yelton said, turning the black bracelet on his wrist proudly.
“So what I set out to do every game is just to repeat what this bracelet says. Because that’s the kind of mindset that you want to have every game. So play your hardest, but also don’t put too much pressure on yourself.”
And when the world is finally out of self-isolation mode and play resumes, that’s exactly the way Yelton plans to approach the game — and life — each day.