CONCORD — From the time she stepped on the court as a freshman, Reigan Richardson has been widely recognized as one of the best girls basketball players in Cabarrus County.
Now a junior, she’s being widely recognized as one of the best in North Carolina.
Richardson, a 5 foot 11 guard at Cannon School, was named a second-team selection on MaxPreps.com’s North Carolina All-State Girls Basketball Team presented by Suddenlink this week.
In truth, Richardson has been one of the best players in North Carolina for quite a while now. She began attracting attention from college recruiters as a freshman, and she’s consistently lived up to her billing, even as the primary target of opposing defenses.
Thus far, she’s received scholarship offers from programs such as North Carolina, N.C. State, Rutgers, Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Miami, Kentucky and the Charlotte 49ers.
Richardson played her ninth-grade season at Hickory Ridge and was the third-leading scorer under coach Tolonda Simmons on a team that went undefeated (14-0) in the Southwestern 4A Conference and reached the second round of the state playoffs.
As a sophomore, she joined the once-struggling Cougars and has since led the Kelvin Drakeford-coached squad to 32 wins over the past two years, five more than it had in the previous five seasons combined.
This past season, Richardson led the Cougars to the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association 4A semifinals, averaging 22.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 2.4 assists per game — all team highs.
In addition, Richardson made the NCISAA’s all-state team for the second year in a row and was chosen as the player of the year in her conference, the Charlotte Independent Schools Athletic Association. Cannon finished second in the conference only to eventual state champion Charlotte Providence Day.
MaxPreps.com’s all-North Carolina first team was led by Newton-Conover’s Chyna Cornwell, who is also the national high school website’s player of the year. The first-team roster additionally included Saniya Rivers (Wilmington), Indya Nivar (Apex Friendship), Anya Poole (Southeast Raleigh) and Kennedy Todd-Williams (Jacksonville).
Joining Richardson on the second team are Jessica Timmons (North Mecklenburg), Hannah Tipton (Burnsville), Skylah Travis (Weldon) and Emily Carver (Enka).
The third-team squad consists of Jenna Wooten (Greenville), Kennedi Simmons (Southeast Guilford), Miya Giles-Jones (Fayetteville E.E. Smith), Jacee Busick (Kernersville Glenn) and Faith Blackstone (Durham Hillside).