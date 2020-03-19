ABINGDON, Va. — Chris Carrier has worked in NASCAR for 45 years.
The Bristol, Tennessee native has won races at each of the top three levels of the sport as a crew chief, while also experiencing his share of heartbreak.
Carrier was at his usual post Tuesday afternoon with the Henderson Racing truck series team, but nothing is normal in the NASCAR world due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is scary stuff,” Carrier said. “No matter what NASCAR does, some people are going to shoot arrows at them. There are no easy answers to any of this, but I’m sure NASCAR will come up with a revised schedule as soon as possible.”
Part of the plan was unveiled Monday following discussions between team owners and the leaders of the Daytona Beach-based sanctioning body.
The season has been suspended until May. The Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway, originally scheduled for April 5, is among the seven races that have been postponed.
“Folks are aggravated, frustrated and angry,” Carrier said. “We might have to wait a while, but there will be more races and more ball games at some point.”
Beth Rhinehart, president and CEO of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce, commented Tuesday on what the BMS postponement could mean to the region.
“There obviously will be an impact,” Rhinehart said. “To what degree I don’t think any of us really know, whether that relates to NASCAR races at Bristol Motor Speedway or other types of travel and visitation.
“The good news is that NASCAR has decided that they are going to run all the races, which means this April race will be run at a different time this year. It just delays the impact to a different time of year.”
Rhinehart declined to speculate on the number of fans that would return on the new date.
“This is unprecedented what we are experiencing right now in most of our lifetimes so we just don’t know what that will look like,” Rhinehart said. “We will look forward to seeing that new race date announced, and then we will jump right back in and help anyway we can.
“I know that the community will embrace the race as we always do and we hope people will come out.”
Bristol Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Jerry Caldwell released a statement Monday regarding the BMS postponement, but there was no new information from BMS Tuesday.
NASCAR President Steve Phelps did address the media Tuesday during a nationwide teleconference.
“These clearly are unprecedented times with information changing by the hour,” Phelps said. “Collectively, our industry has made several difficult decisions, all with one thought in mind: the health and safety of our fans, our competitors, employees and everyone in the industry.
“The situation we are facing transcends the world of sports. What is most important now is we take precautions to keep everyone as safe as possible during these challenging times.”
There has been much speculation among industry insiders as to how NASCAR will manage to get in all the postponed races. Phelps addressed options such as midweek races and doubleheaders.
“Most importantly, we intend to race all our 36 points races as well as the All Star event,” Phelps said. “I’ve heard about doubleheaders, different things.
“At this particular point, a lot of things on the table for us to look at, working with our race teams, working with our racetracks to make sure the things that we’re putting on the table are feasible for us to do.”
One key issue facing NASCAR leaders involves the timing to the restart the season.
“Would we consider racing without fans at some point to get back racing more quickly without fans? That’s in the consideration set,” Phelps said. “It’s changing so rapidly, what it means for mass gatherings, what’s that number.
“We’re working with a number of infectious disease professionals that are going to help us through what that looks like and whether it makes sense for us to race without fans or have our first race be back with fans.”
As of now, Phelps said that NASCAR officials are more focused on restarting the season with the May 9 event at Martinsville Speedway than potentially postponing more races.
“We’re concentrating on getting back to racing at Martinsville,” Phelps said. “We’ll have to do scenario planning that will look different than that.”
The next event for Carrier and the Abingdon-based Henderson Race Team would be the May 15 race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
“Our team has been keeping a finger on everything coming from NASCAR,” Carrier said. “Putting on a race is a big event with lots of moving sports like safety and emergency personnel, plus crews, officials and inspectors.”
Carrier said he’s gained insight and comfort from his wife, who works as a nurse.
“She’s one of the most level-headed and educated people I’ve ever been around, and she said that we just have to take things one day at time and use common sense,” Carrier said. “As a sport and society, we need to calm down, breathe and be diligent in trying to help our neighbors deal with this and to get through it.”