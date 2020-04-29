On April 8, my friend, Leroy Deabler, had an article in The Tribune I which he lambasted our president for the way he has handled the pandemic our country and our world is experiencing. Mr. Deabler said, “Presidential leadership is lacking” and proceeded to give numerous examples without back-up. He then went on to vent all of his complaints about Donald Trump, which have no relationship whatever to the pandemic.
Mr. Deabler is certainly entitled to his opinion as I am to mine. I totally disagree with everything he said in that article.
In my opinion Donald Trump has done a superb job of putting together a task force of experts to guide the country and himself in the fight against the coronavirus. Obviously, he wants to reboot the economy, but allows the experts to call the shots. He has done so much for this country. I fear that the pandemic we are facing is brought about the hate that is directed toward President Trump. As Max Harris once reminded me when I was complaining about a different president, “He is your President.”
Our President needs our prayers, not our condemnation and efforts to tear him down.
Dr. Tom F. Foster, Jr.
Concord