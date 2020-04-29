Caught my Yorkie Terrier in a random act of kindness- he was quiet and free of barking for a moment. Actually, he was relaxing at the front door soaking up some rays, something he would never be doing on a random Tuesday morning, before COVID-19 days.
I’m appreciating this moment is just one of the many blessings I have experienced during the "Shelter In Place": From the laughter of kids playing video games online, to the beauty of birds chirping in harmony, receiving kindness from strangers, people I may never meet if COVID-19 was not the topic on my street. These blessings are too numerous to not see.
Paying attention reminds me today, How Great is Our God, who creates and sustains life, regardless of this COVID-19 strife. Today, in the mist of this pandemic, I choose life. Focusing on the many layers of beauty, all around me, I just have to pay attention and see.
Caren Davis Lightfoot
Salisbury