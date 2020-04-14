Kristen Baker is filling a state house seat. She has qualifications to do good things.
As a mother she could encourage the house to pass laws to not allow unsecured guns in the reach of children. As an MD, and following Christ's example she could make sure our poor have access to health care. Any method of doing this will not allow further lowering taxes which she is in favor of. As a psychiatrist she could recognize the need to keep guns out of the hands of those who pose a danger to themselves or others.
Her stated policies so far have shown the opposite philosophy. I have high hopes that they change.
Vincent Keipper, MD
Concord