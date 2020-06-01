President Trump is not threatening anyone. Your headline regarding the GOP convention reads: Trump Threatens to Move the Convention from NC.
Give us a break. The President is not threatening anyone.
The facts: The GOP is planning a multi-million dollar convention in a state where a Democrat governor has not yet given assurances the state will be open for business in August.
Would you commit millions of dollars to a major event of national impact and importance without an assurance from the governor that the state will be open?
The President is acting in the best interests of his party by shopping for an accommodating host state. Sadly, North Carolina may not be the best choice.
Tom Daoust
Concord