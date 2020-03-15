With everything that’s going on with the coronavirus (COVID-19), I’m sure you’re as worried about the safety of your family as I am about mine. Yet, as coronavirus continues to impact our country and others around the world, this is not a time to panic. It’s a time to come together, be smart, and follow recommendations from medical experts and public-health officials, including washing your hands, avoiding large crowds and staying home when you’re sick.
You should know that I am working with our president, our governor and local officials to address coronavirus head on. As your congressman, the health and safety of you and your family remains my top priority. While canceled sporting events and other large gatherings have brought the scope of the virus to a new level, these underscore the need to do everything possible to limit its spread and impact.
In Washington, D.C., the sergeant-at-arms announced tours of the U.S. Capitol have been temporarily suspended. The suspension is currently anticipated to remain in effect until the end of the month. The White House and Bureau of Engraving and Printing have also temporarily suspended all tours. Here are some guidelines for frequently asked questions:
» Can I schedule a tour?
While the White House and Bureau of Engraving and Printing have suspended tours indefinitely, our office is currently available to process U.S. Capitol tour requests beginning after April 1. You should keep in mind that further tour cancellations could occur.
» What happens to tours scheduled between March 13 to April 1?
All tours between March 13 and April 1 are canceled at this time. Our office will be available to assist people with already-scheduled tours impacted by the suspension to reschedule.
» Can I visit the office?
Our office in Washington, D.C., remains open to staffers. Visitors will have to be greeted at various building entrances and personally escorted to and from the office by a staff member. My offices in Concord, Fayetteville, Pinehurst and Albemarle remain open during normal business hours.
Throughout the coronavirus outbreak, I’ve remained in constant communication with the Trump administration, Gov. Roy Cooper’s office, state legislators, hospitals, county health departments and local long-term-care facilities to ensure they have the resources they need. Last week, I joined Rep. David Price (NC-04) and Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) to write a letter to Vice President Mike Pence requesting more test kits and resources for North Carolina. I’ll continue to work with local, state and federal partners to ensure we are prepared.
As President Donald Trump declared a national state of emergency and announced a new online service to streamline testing, I have been working on new legislation to boost response efforts to the coronavirus. My primary objective in these negotiations has been to produce a bill that is timely, targeted and temporary.
Republicans and Democrats are working together to make sure that anyone who needs to be tested can get a test. We also want to protect workers and small businesses from the potential impact of this virus in our community. This legislation follows a bill we passed earlier this month to provide $8 billion to combat and contain the virus, as well as a bill I introduced to address drug shortages by increasing transparency.
I will continue providing regular updates on the coronavirus as the situation evolves and encourage you to visit Hudson.house.gov/coronavirus/ for the latest updates and resources.