This is the point at which the Sanders campaign becomes a spoiler. It’s become abundantly clear in the last two weeks that Joe Biden has a clear path to the nomination. The obvious corollary in Bernie’s campaign is that he has almost no chance to assemble a delegate count that puts him in striking distance of the goal. As James Carville famously said, “Let’s shut this puppy down.”
Electability is everything. Biden has the Oval Office experience to take power in a seamless way on Inauguration Day. Sen. Sanders has had only one executive job in his life: mayor of a small city.
Then there’s the little matter of personal style. Joe is patient, dignified, poised and possesses the gravitas that the presidency requires. And he’s shown time and again that he has a heart. In other words, he’s a leader. There’s really not much to compare, putting Bernie next to him on a stage, which is exactly what’s going to happen tonight when they debate for possibly the last time.
Bernie’s dour face and drooping shoulders as he bellows out his stump-speech talking points have been fine in his role as socialist-in-chief during these months of primary campaigning. But we’ve arrived at the big show now. It’s time for the Democratic Party to put the candidate with all the momentum before the American electorate and say, “He’s our guy.”
With the possible exception of Arizona, this coming Tuesday’s primary states heavily favor Biden lifting his delegate plurality into untouchability. His likely dominance will make a cessation of the primaries phase of this election cycle a fait accompli. A primary election in New Jersey this coming June? I don’t think so.
The delicate task ahead is a matter of reconciliation. Sanders’ supporters are principled and committed to a worthy cause. That cause, as structured in Sen. Sanders’ proposals for the future of health care in America, and the status of outstanding student loan debt, is an unwieldy financial package that Biden will have to address if he’s to make a partner of his opponent.
And Bernie, for his part, must recognize that no Congress that is within a realistic imagining will commit to the levels of taxation that would be required to implement his dream of an American utopia. The two of them must cobble together a comprehensive and, above all, doable plan that reconciles their visions for the future of the nation that both can give full-throated support. The Democratic Party can’t tolerate another Bernie Sanders passive-aggressive mime show in the third tier of whatever venue becomes the site of this year’s convention — virtual or otherwise.
It’s time for everyone to recognize that the presidential election is down to a two-man race: Joe Biden and Donald Trump. A closing of the primary season will make that reality evident to even the most obtuse among us. It will also free Mr. Biden to focus all his attention on that singularly important transaction with the American people.
Finally there’s this: With the utter failure of leadership we’re currently experiencing at the national level dealing with the pandemic, the Democrats must put a single leader out front now (or at latest, this coming week). Former Vice President Biden has both a plan and the leadership skills to make the incumbent’s failure clear for everyone to see (if indeed there is still anyone for whom it isn’t painfully obvious). It isn’t icing on cake; it’s ammunition for the weapons we need to fight this silent, invading virus, an enemy like few we’ve ever faced.